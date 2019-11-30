TEWKSBURY — On Nov. 22, 2019 it was announced by the Tewksbury Police Department that Chief Timothy Sheehan has accepted a new position as Chief of Police in South Portland, Maine.
It has been known by town officials that Sheehan had been contemplating a career change in location or perhaps retirement for some time.
As recently as August of 2019, Sheehan was in the final round of candidates for the position of Chief of Police in Palm Bay, Florida, but ultimately was not chosen to fill the position.
Sheehan was chosen from a group of 14 candidates for the position in South Portland.
A statement was released by the Town of South Portland announcing the hiring of Sheehan as Chief of Police. In this statement, Sheehan was praised for his stellar record which includes tactical support for the Boston Police Department after the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing, and for his role as an incident manager during the 2018 Columbia Gas Explosions in the Merrimack Valley area.
Sheehan joined the Tewksbury Police Department in 1987, and served in several positions throughout his career in Tewksbury. His positions included Detective Sergeant, Lieutenant, SWAT Team Manager, and Deputy Chief before becoming Chief of Police in 2009.
In a statement made by Deputy Chief John Voto, he praised Sheehan for his years of service.
Voto also stated, “South Portland gains a great man to lead their department, and we will continue to strive for the excellence that Chief Sheehan has come to know and expect from us.”
Sheehan wrote a statement to the Tewksbury Police Department to thank members of the department for their hard work and dedication, and to thank the community that he has served or the past 32 years.
Chief Sheehan is expected to remain with the Tewksbury Police Department until just after the first of the new year.
