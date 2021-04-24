April 30 is National Bubble Tea Day. The bubble tea craze, or boba, seems to have gained momentum recently, breaking out of its ethnic market status into a more mainstream drink.
What is bubble tea? A beverage mixture of black tea, sweetener, condensed milk or other milk product, tapioca pearls called “boba,” and some type of flavoring. Bubble tea is also known for its signature large straw, used to suck up the pearls which settle in the bottom of the cup.
The specialty treat traces its origins to the 1980s in Taiwan where it was purportedly created by a worker at a teahouse who combined a dessert with iced tea, and thus the new drink was born. Tapioca pearls used in bubble tea come from the cassava root and are used in other recipes around the world, including beverages in the Philippines and soups in China and Norway.
There are variations in bubble teas. Some beverages are fruit flavored with fruit juice-filled pearls, juice, flavorings and ice, served as a slushie or cold drink. Other versions, known as milk teas, are made with milk, the Taiwanese pearls, black tea or other brewed tea, and additional flavorings.
Non-dairy options are increasingly available using almond, oat or soy milk. Some use pandan jellies which are another type of pearl, larger in size and green in color.
Chain stores are growing like wildfire across the nation as the boba trend continues. Boba Guys and Kung Fu Tea are widely known. Boba tea shops in this area include Bambu off Plain Street in Lowell, Chatime on University Avenue near UMass Lowell, and Gong Cha in Burlington.
There are more shops closer to Boston as well as some in Newburyport, Nashua and Manchester, New Hampshire. Specialty coffee and tea drinks in general are a large category of the overall takeout beverage market, with bubble tea holding a $2.4 billion market share in 2019, predicted to climb to $4.3 billion by 2027, according to Allied Market Research.
Top flavors of bubble tea include fruit flavors honeydew, mango, and strawberry, with milk tea flavors such a brown sugar, matcha tea, and taro. A Vietnamese friend described grabbing a bubble tea on her way to work as “just like you might go to Dunkin’ Donuts and grab an iced coffee.”
Think about trying a bubble tea next time you are looking for a sweet treat or cold beverage to try!
