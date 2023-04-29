TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury School Committee met on April 12, 2023 at TMHS.
The committee reorganized after the April town election. Bridget Garabedian was reelected as chair, and Kayla Biagioni-Smith was elected as vice chair. Newly elected member Katie Anderson was selected to serve as clerk.
The committee reviewed the findings of the 2022-2023 Comprehensive District Review. The district was randomly chosen by the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education to be reviewed by the American Institutes for Research. The CDR focuses on six DESE standards for district effectiveness.
District administrators met with and interviewed stakeholders within the community to gain a better understanding of the district. The CDR covered 20 hours of interviews with various focus groups, including the School Committee, town leaders, faculty and staff, students, and families. 60 classrooms were observed.
The CDR also took a district demographic profile of the 3,201 enrolled students, and highlighted key strengths and areas for growth in leadership and governance, curriculum and instruction standard, assessment standard, human resources and professional development, student support, and financial and asset management.
Interviews revealed that stakeholders were positive on curriculum advancements and extracurricular opportunities, high-quality teachers, and a sense of community and belonging in the district, but felt there was room for improvement in policy updates, teaching methods, and teacher-administration relations.
Stakeholders also expressed preferences for communication from the district, with a strong desire for social media communication among students. Overall, the updated plan recommends increasing student voice, increasing differentiated instruction and data-driven analysis of student progress, and continued maintenance and capital planning. The full report is available on the district website.
Felicia Cenanovic, district literacy director, gave an update on the ELA curriculum pilot project. The pilot began last year to replace the current Journeys curriculum, which was in place for six years. Teachers piloted two programs, EL Education and Wit & Wisdom, assessing factors including scope, range, and quality; resources, staff value, and observable student learning; and program cost.
Piloting staff recommended adoption of EL Education for its hands-on learning components, social-emotional learning features, and interesting text collections. The board voted to fund EL Education for the district.
Superintendent Brenda Theriault-Regan shared that the 39th annual District Art Show will be held on May 5, and TMHS students will be taking biliteracy language exams. Residents may also view the committee’s policy manual online.
Assistant Superintendent Lori McDermott noted that teachers recently had the opportunity to participate in professional development covering math and the science of reading. She added that the district is still working on launching a standards-based report card, which was funded by a state Accelerated Learning Literacy Through High Quality Instructional Materials grant.
Business Manager Dave Libby shared that the district is responding to a bus driver shortage by reworking routes for the Wynn Middle School and TMHS. He added that the North Street and Trahan schools are being cleaned out, and upgrades are planned for the HVAC systems at the Wynn and Ryan Schools.
During committee reports, Libby shared that the Elementary School Building Committee is working to complete its final list of items in order to send a final receipt to the Massachusetts School Building Authority to enable an audit and payment of funds. The Tewksbury Special Education Parent Advisory Council recently hosted school resource officer James Ryser to discuss officer training; Heath Brook Principal Terry Gerrish to discuss both general and special education teacher training; and district behavior analyst Kyle Benson to discuss emotional regulation spaces for students.
Committee members voted to recommend adoption of the School Committee budget at Town Meeting. The updated budget is proposed for $54 million, a 3.67 percent increase over FY2023. The committee also voted not to accept school choice students in a unanimous vote. The last day of school will be June 16.
Garabedian and Biagioni-Smith recently attended the TMHS junior prom and reflected positively on the event. Garabedian added that the two will be attending the Massachusetts Association of School Committee’s Day on the Hill legislative advocacy event on May 4.
The next meeting is set for May 10, 2023. Residents may find previously recorded meetings at youtube.com/TewksburyTV, and view meeting information at www.tewksbury.k12.ma.us.
