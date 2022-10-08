Here in New England, it is easy to take for granted the abundance of local, fresh seafood that is conveniently at our disposal. Most New England seafood lovers partake in the pleasure of lobster, haddock, and clams year round, but New England oyster lovers tend to get a “raw” deal when it comes to enjoying oysters year round.
Some may begrudge the true oyster connoisseur, as they enjoy oysters raw, served with lemon, cocktail sauce, or even champagne mignonette sauce.
While this may not be appealing to the less adventurous eater, oysters are also delicious served fried, backed, steamed or stewed, but unlike more common New England seafoods, they are not locally available year round.
The true gourmet New England seafood lover looks forward to October in New England, and not just for the pretty fall foliage and pumpkin spiced latte, but because it also signifies the beginning of oyster harvest season.
The New England oyster harvest season typically runs from mid-October to late February or early March.
Although there are many coastal New England towns that rely on the fishing industry in general, the small town of Wellfleet is considered a big source of locally harvested shellfish here in Massachusetts.
Wellfleet does enjoy a nice pull of summer tourism business due to its many beautiful beaches, but Wellfleet’s local economy also relies heavily on the shellfish industry.
Employing an estimated 300 people in the Town of Wellfleet, the shellfish industry has a normal annual worth of over six million dollars, however shellfish sales were cut in half during the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In an effort to support and rejuvenate this financially hard hit industry, the Wellfleet Shellfish Promotion and Tasting organization (a.k.a. SPAT) is proud to support the return of the 22nd annual Wellfleet OysterFest, held on Oct. 15 and 16, 2022. This event has not been held in-person in over two years because of the recent pandemic.
In past years, OysterFest has seen crowd sizes of 20,000 to 25,000 people, but this year's attendance will be limited to 6,000 people per day.
In order to control crowd size because of ongoing COVID concerns and safety concerns due to a lack of fire and police personnel, this year’s event will have a limited attendance and advanced ticket purchase is required.
SPAT organizers plan to highlight shellfish education at the event by featuring scientific talks and tours of local shellfish farms.
This two-day event is a family-friendly festival with plenty to do for all ages.
Visitors can enjoy live music, cooking demonstrations, and children’s activities that include an area with bouncing houses and games.
Adults and children are welcome to test their spelling skills at the OysterFest Spelling Bee, located at the Public Library at 55 Main St.
The highlight of the weekend is the Nationally recognized annual Shuck-Off competition, in which contestants race to see who can shuck the most oysters in the allotted time frame.
(Shucking oysters is the process of removing a fresh oyster from the shell with a knife. This process is not as easy as it sounds!)
Other planned events include a road race, beer and oyster crawl, art and oyster crawl, and of course, plenty of local shellfish and seafood to enjoy.
Free parking is available at all of Wellfleet’s beach parking lots, and a free bus will transport visitors to the site of all of the OysterFest activities.
While the weather is still good, why not take a drive to the much less crowded, off-season Cape Cod and partake of the local oyster bounty at Wellfleet’s OysterFest 2022.
To register and purchase tickets or to apply to enter this year’s Shuck-Off contest, visit www.wellfleetspat.org.
