TEWKSBURY — On Tuesday, July 14, the drive-thru Tewksbury Community Market was held at the Tewksbury Public Library. One of the vendors at this week’s market was the Whoo(pie) Wagon, based out of Topsfield Bakeshop in Topsfield.
Established in 2008, the Whoo(pie) Wagon was founded by Mary and Chris Bandereck, who met while students at Johnson and Wales University. After selling various cakes and pastries in a small country store in Topsfield, Mary gained notoriety for her popular pumpkin whoopie pies. She was dubbed “The Whoopie Pie Lady,” and the couple decided to try selling her whoopie pies at the famed Topsfield Fair.
In addition to the classic chocolate whoopie pie, the Whoo(pie) Wagon offers a variety of fun flavors, including chocolate salted caramel, gingerbread, pumpkin, and s’mores. They even offer a canine-friendly “Whoofie Pie,” made with dog-friendly ingredients and sold by the dozen.
To order at this week’s market, customers placed their orders and paid through the Whoo(pie) Wagon’s website. They then picked up their order through contactless pick up at the Market over the course of three half-hour time slots. The time slots were assigned alphabetically, based on last names. This week, more than 100 customers purchased whoopie pies at the Market.
The Tewksbury Community Market will operate through the drive-thru model at the Tewksbury Public Library every Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. until Sept. 22, with hopes to utilize the more traditional market set up later this summer.
With any questions regarding the Community Market, contact Community Outreach Librarian Robert Hayes by phone at 978-640-4490 x205 or through email at rhayes@tewksburypl.org.
For general Market updates, visit the Tewksbury Community Market Facebook page, or their website www.tewksburymarket.com.
The Whoo(pie) Wagon will be back at the Tewksbury Community Market on Tuesday, July 28. To order, customers will follow the same preorder format that was in place for the previous market. The link to the preorder page will be shared through the Tewksbury Community Market Facebook page starting on Wednesday, July 22.
