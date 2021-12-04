TEWKSBURY — On the morning of Monday, Nov. 29, a Tewksbury police officer was struck by a vehicle on Andover Street (Route 133) while directing traffic. The vehicle’s driver reported that he did not see the officer prior to the collision.
The officer was working on a traffic detail at the intersection of River Road and Andover Street just before 8 a.m. when he was struck, and fell to the ground. The driver remained on the scene to offer aid.
Traffic was halted in the area while first responders arrived at the scene.
Once an ambulance responded to the accident, the officer was transported to Lowell General Hospital. He was reported to have minor injuries.
Locally, Tewksbury residents heard of the incident through social media, with many taking to the Tewksbury Residents Facebook page to offer well wishes and prayers for the injured officer. Additionally, many noted that speeding has been a rampant issue on Route 133 as of late, with reckless driving habits seemingly increased.
According to Lieutenant James Williams, the injured officer was released from the hospital following examination. He is now resting and recovering from home.
Williams also shared that in a statement to the Tewksbury Patch that the officer hopes to return to work within the next few days.
The full scope of the incident remains under investigation.
