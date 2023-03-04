TEWKSBURY — This April, running for the position of Town Moderator is the incumbent candidate, Dustin Weir.
Having earned a BS in Mechanical Engineering from Northeastern and a MS in Plastics Engineering from UML, Weir works as an engineering manager in Leominster.
In June of 2016, Weir, his wife, and two children moved to the Town of Tewksbury. He and his family love being a part of this community and enjoy all of the volunteer opportunities it affords.
The drive to play some small role in his community was strong for Weir, and he realized that serving as Town Moderator would fit the bill, while still allowing him time for other volunteer efforts and his family's busy schedule.
After serving last year as moderator, Weir said, “I feel my personal approach fits quite well. I enjoy the operational aspects of running the meeting, and I feel I have the right temperament for the job.”
As moderator, Weir realized that the key to having successful town meetings was to provide a fair playing field so that everyone would be able to have their voice heard.
However, Weir did not initially realize how fulfilling it would be for him to help the community have an opportunity to participate in town meetings.
“Speaking at Town Meeting can be intimidating, and I found that gilding people through how it works and putting effort into making sure people can hear and understand what’s going on is very rewarding,” said Weir.
While Weir does not interject his own opinions into the town matters that are addressed at Town Meeting, he does address issues that are directly relevant to how the meetings are run.
As Town Moderator, part of the job is to help the community understand the terminology and procedures of the meeting. Weir feels that there needs to be a change when it comes to motions for indefinite postponement.
“These (indefinite postponement) motions can be confusing to understand, confusing to properly cast a vote for, and in a Town Meeting setting where every registered voter may participate, do not serve any real operational or political purpose.”
Weir explains, “Postponement for a defined period of time has its place, but if there is an article or proposal on the table it should be voted up or down in a clean vote according to the relevant rules.”
Weir would support a bylaw that would eliminate indefinite postponement from Town Meeting.
Another goal Weir would like to achieve by serving another term as Town Moderator would be to get a simple explanation of common phrases, motions, and procedures published on the town website, so that voters could educate themselves ahead of time for an upcoming Town Meeting. This would hopefully make participation in Town Meeting more welcoming and less intimidating.
Of the 23,000+ registered voters in the Town of Tewksbury, typically only about 150 or so regularly attend Town Meeting.
Weir suggests that having a larger number of participants attending Town Meeting will effectively strengthen the representation of the majority opinions on how the town should be run.
“I want to make Town Meeting as welcoming as possible,” Weir stated. “As moderator, I was given the opportunity to help eliminate some of the intimidation factor of public speaking. I tried my best to repeat points loudly and clearly, to slow down the pace of the meeting when things got complicated, and to give clarity to the quiet voices in the room.”
Moving forward, Weir would also welcome an easy, modern way to get feedback from the residents of Tewksbury.
Weir would like to thank the community for the opportunity to serve, and looks forward to seeing a big turnout at the polls this April.
The annual town election will be held on Saturday, April 1, 2023, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
For more information regarding voter registration, polling locations and general election information visit www.tewksbury-ma.gov/town-clerk or contact the Town Clerk’s office by phone at 978-640-4355.
