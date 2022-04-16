TEWKSBURY — After a brief closure due to several COVID cases, the Tewksbury Senior Center is back open and welcoming residents to come by and check out all the center has to offer. Activities such as movie showings, bus trips to theater programs, and art instruction are available regardless of residency and appeal to a wide range of tastes. And you don’t have to be a senior to take classes, attend dances, or shop at their two boutiques.
Resident Carol Ferry is glad they are back offering trips.
“It was so easy to get tickets. The bus takes you, drops you at the door, and picks you up. We had a wonderful trip to the Wang Center,” Ferry said.
Sona Kazanjian said, “It was convenient and well done.”
Resident Susan Soldani likes the Gift Shop on Chandler. Located right inside the front door, the shop has cards, accessories, jewelry, lotions, and even snacks and drinks. The gift shop is open every day 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. and is a great place for some unique finds.
“The shop is a charming place that carries beautiful and unique items that are perfect for treating myself and for giving as gifts. I love the greeting card selection and I regularly stop to pick up a supply of locally made Tewksbury Honey. The items in the shop are perfectly displayed and I love that when I buy there, I am supporting the Senior Center. It is always a delightful shopping experience and I always leave with favorites,” said Soldani.
In addition, the center also has an upscale consignment shop which is open to the public. Known as the UPScale Boutique, clothing and accessories can be consigned and/or purchased. Many items still have the tags on them and are available for a fraction of the price.
Items not sold after a specified period of time are donated to a charitable organization that is appropriate to the goods, according to the center’s website.
Exercise classes are available for all ages, including a Tuesday gentle yoga and Thursday strength, cardio, and yoga combo class.
“Our classes are open to the public,” said director Jan Conole.
Lisa Driscoll likes that exercise classes are scheduled throughout the day.
“You can almost always find one that is convenient for your schedule. The instructors make exercising fun and it is a nice way to meet people in the community,” said Driscoll.
Classes are drop-in, so the pay-as-you-go flexibility is appealing. Dinner dances are also open to everyone, according to Conole.
Of course, the senior center offers resources to residents and their families facing the challenges of aging. Services such as transportation to medical appointments, grocery shopping trips, support networks for families, and myriad outreach services such as tax preparation, connection to meals on wheels services, and other aging-in-place programs are a phone call away.
However, as a town community gathering place, the center serves all. The center’s newsletter, available widely, is loaded with schedules and information.
The Tewksbury Senior Center is located at 175 Chandler St. More information about the center is available at Tewksbury-ma.gov/459/council-on-aging or by calling 978-640-4480.
