TEWKSBURY — Roman Barrett is achieving new heights in trapshooting. The Tewksbury resident and high school sophomore picked up trap shooting during the pandemic, and through the support of his team at the Tewksbury Rod and Gun Club, his parents, and apparent sheer talent, is scooping up accolades left and right.
Could the Olympics be far behind? Barrett finished the 2021 American Trapshooting Association’s season in 16th place and was named to the 2022 Sub-Junior All-American second team. Barrett was also named to the 2021 All Scholastic Team along with the 2022 MA State Team.
Barrett is only the second Sub-Junior from Massachusetts to ever make an ATA All-American team. This year, two other adults in Massachusetts made second team All-American and both have been shooting competitively for over a decade. As this was Barrett’s second season, his accomplishments are beyond noteworthy.
Barrett is competing against other students who have been shooting competitively for four or more years.
About to turn 16, Barrett attends The Rectory School in Pomfret, Connecticut and will attend Kents Hill School in Maine next year. But Barrett is very connected to his Tewksbury community.
The Smokin’ Clays Trap Shooting Club is a student team at the Rod and Gun Club on Chandler Street. Barrett also plays baseball and hockey, and is an umpire for Tewksbury Youth baseball, and enjoys woodworking and supporting his school’s sports media program.
Barrett was introduced to trap shooting in September of 2019 while looking for something to do during the pandemic.
“The benefits of trap shooting for students has been the outdoor aspect, allowing the group to practice all through COVID, and have the socialization of a team sport, albeit safely,” according to Andy Barrett, Roman’s dad.
Since shooters are individual, the sport is a safe alternative for students versus contact sports.
“I love trapshooting because it is just instant gratification seeing the clay pigeon turn to dust when you hit it,” said Barrett. “I really like competing, and trapshooters are some of the friendliest people I have met, but at the line it is just me thinking about hitting more birds [clay pigeons] than them and taking home the prize.”
Barrett’s most impressive wins were at the Cardinal Classic in Ohio in August of 2021 where he won 2 out of 3 championship events against the best shooters in the country. Barrett travels around the country to compete, and as well as participating in competitions in New England.
Overall, Barrett won 55 events, placed second in 19 events and third in 18 events. He is hoping to next shoot 200 straight singles targets in one event to make the Junior All American team, possibly earn corporate sponsorships, and potentially compete one day at the Olympics.
To learn more about the Smokin’ Clays, visit the Tewksbury Rod and Gun club’s website at www.tewksburyrodandgunclub.org.
