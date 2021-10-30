TEWKSBURY — On Tuesday, Oct. 19, the Massachusetts House of Representatives voted to accept a new version of House redistricting maps for cities and towns in the Commonwealth as part of a mandated initiative to create as many majority-minority voting districts as possible, reflecting the state’s growing diversity and compliance with the Voting Rights Act.
2020 census numbers, it was anticipated, would reveal that minority populations have ballooned in areas of the state but are not represented as a majority in legislative districts in the House of Representatives.
Additionally, every 10 years, aligned with the census, cities and towns are required to reassess their precinct boundary lines to be sure that population numbers fall within a specific range in each precinct; no more than 4,000 residents in a precinct, and every precinct must be within five percent of the average.
According to the 2020 census, Tewksbury now has 31,342 residents, an increase of 8.2 percent in population over the 2010 census numbers, representing an increase of 2,381 residents. In June 2021, the legislature proposed flipping the process through H.820 An Act Relative to Reprecincting.
The Massachusetts Municipal Association strongly opposed this move, as did the Secretary of State’s office, citing that it would “force communities to shape their precincts around new state-set boundaries leading to significant problems for communities with multiple precincts, if the state creates district lines that conflict with local government structures.”
Town Clerk Denise Graffeo, for months, urged the Tewksbury legislative delegation to vote against this measure, as lines drawn to accommodate state representatives would result in Tewksbury being represented by three individuals.
Currently, Tewksbury is represented by Rep. David Robertson in the 19th Middlesex district and Rep. Tram Nguyen in the 18th Essex district (precincts 3 and 3A). The change would add Lowell’s Vanna Howard of the 17th Middlesex district to Tewksbury, absorbing precinct 1, according to Graffeo when she presented to the Tewksbury selectmen on Tuesday, Oct. 19. The majority of Howard’s district is in Lowell.
Through the new state-drawn lines, the number of registered voters in each district is now lopsided to the bordering town. This means that Tewksbury does not have a majority of registered voters in any district, and residents are concerned.
Former selectman Mark Kratman said, “no one from Tewksbury can ever be elected now to represent us.”
Selectman Todd Johnson said, “In my opinion, this disenfranchises many people in Tewksbury.”
When asked, Representative Tram Nguyen, who voted for the measure, said, “we are Constitutionally obligated to make this change. I only have two precincts in Tewksbury but I represent all of Tewksbury every day.”
Rep. Nguyen lives in Andover.
Rep. Robertson, who also voted for the redrawn map, said, “While I am not pleased to lose a precinct in Tewksbury, I understand that constitutionally it was unavoidable. I interned in the 19th Middlesex, staffed the office of the 19th Middlesex, and then, with great excitement and humility, was chosen to represent the 19th Middlesex. Believe me when I say I feel the loss of any corner of it. When I learned of the new districting map, I engaged the Redistricting Committee every single day until their final vote.
“Sadly, all proposals to keep the 19th Middlesex intact fell against the Commonwealth’s constitutional requirements. This is math, simple math; cold figures sever districts. But I will remain a champion of Tewksbury, be it within my district or outside of it. Every single citizen of this great town will find a voice in me and my office. Growth is inevitable in a small town, but being forgotten needn’t be.”
Rep. Robertson lives in Wilmington.
According to Graffeo, numerous emails and phone calls were exchanged with the delegation, including with State Senator Barry Finegold since the pending issue was announced in June. Finegold lives in Andover. Ultimately the delegation supported the state’s changes, a disappointment for town management.
The redistricting has also caused another issue, according to Graffeo. The 2010 boundary line maps used by the legislature, which overlay 2020 population distributions, now create split precincts for Tewksbury.
Said Graffeo in an email to the delegation, “It also appears that the Special Joint Committee on Redistricting completely ignored the 2020 Census Map, and instead used 2010 data and precinct boundaries.”
This means that for a resident voting in their regular precinct, two sets of ballots will need to be prepared; one for those represented by Rep. Robertson and one for those represented by Rep. Howard.
Graffeo said, “I am concerned about the integrity of elections caused by unnecessary split precincts which will cause voter confusion and additional costs to the town, amongst countless logistical issues.”
The town has been working on this for over a year, according to Graffeo.
“The town has had a working group including the town clerk, planner, engineer and GIS coordinator coordinating with the Secretary of State’s Office Census Division for over a year to redraw our precinct lines based on the 2020 Federal Census blocks.”
As a result of the change, a new precinct 5 will be split with the majority of voters in the 19th Middlesex and the northernmost corner in the 18th Essex. According to Graffeo, the town will need to hire staff, purchase another voting machine, and will incur costs to print additional ballots.
The town learned about the new maps from an article in The Boston Globe, according to town officials, and were not notified by the delegation when the maps were released.
