TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Select Board met for the annual tax rate classification hearing with Town Assessor Joanne Foley and Town Accountant Al Rego.
The purpose of the hearing is to allocate the local property tax levy among five property classes for fiscal year 2023, as well as select a minimum residential factor, address residential and small commercial exemptions, and address a discount of up to 25 percent for open space property.
Foley further explained that a residential exemption would shift the tax burden from lower valued properties to higher valued properties and to those owned by nonresidents, and noted that the board has historically voted against this; furthermore, a small commercial exemption would lower the taxes on parcels occupied by small businesses and would shift those taxes to other commercial and industrial taxpayers — again, the board has historically voted against this.
A discount up to 25 percent for property classified as open space would shift the tax burden to the residential class; currently there is no land with a tax classification for open space in Tewksbury, and the board has historically not granted this discount.
Property in town is divided into five classes: residential, open space, commercial, industrial, and personal property; a shift in the tax rate moves the tax burden to be raised between the five classes. The levy is the maximum amount that the town is allowed to raise through real and personal property taxes.
Foley reported that her office processed 959 deeds last year, and determined the valuation of properties to set the tax rate by analyzing market sales data and making market adjustments to the properties. The state Department of Revenue then reviews sales data, values and counts, and property adjustments.
During calendar year 2021, there were 295 single-family home sales in town, 130 condominium sales in town, and four commercial/industrial sales. From fiscal year 2021 to fiscal year 2022, the percent value of the average single-family home increased by 7.5 percent for a tax change of 3.9 percent; the average condominium value increased by 5.7 percent for a tax change of 2.2 percent; and the average commercial value increased by one percent for a tax change of - 0.3 percent.
Foley also discussed the FY23 levy limit. The levy starts with the FY22 levy and adds 2.5 percent under 1980’s Proposition 2 1/2, FY22 new growth, and a debt exclusion, adding up to a total of $105,592,096 for the FY23 levy. The calculated single tax rate with no shift comes to $16.02 for both residential and commercial.
Town Manager Richard Montuori recommended a 1.66 (0.8801 Minimum Residential Factor) shift between residential and commercial properties. The 1.66 shift in 2023 would lead to 25.52 percent of the tax burden coming from commercial taxes, whereas no shift would lead to 15.38 percent of the taxes being paid by commercial properties.
Accounting for increases in home values, the average single-family home would pay $365 more, the average residential condo would pay $97 more, the average commercial property would increase by $145, and the average industrial property would increase by $3,842.
Foley stressed that the numbers are based on averages, and every property’s taxes will increase or decrease according to assessed value. She also reminded residents that there are several options for state exemptions for at-risk groups and invited seniors and disabled veterans to call her office at (978) 640-4330.
Foley noted that the town has seen the largest increase in home values in a decade; the average single family home value is $553,000 for FY23, a 13 percent increase from $489,065 in FY22. Montuori noted that the town seeks to keep all property categories at about the same percentage of the total levy, adding that $885 of each tax bill goes towards funding debt exclusions that support such projects as the new elementary school, new fire station, and sewer maintenance — all items that were approved by voters either at Town Meeting or at the ballot box.
The board declined to adopt a residential exception (which shifts the tax burden from lower value properties to higher value or nonresident properties) or a small commercial exemption (which shifts the tax burden away from parcels occupied by small businesses to other commercial and industrial parcels). The board declined to allow a discount of up to 25 percent for property classified as open space, as there is no qualifying open space in town.
The board voted unanimously to approve the Minimum Residential Factor of 0.8801 for a 1.66 percent shift.
