TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Planning Board met for a virtual four-hour meeting via WebEx on March 8, 2021.
The board reviewed an approval not required plan for John Carroll at 391 North St. Carroll explained that the 2.3 acre parcel had been granted a variance for frontage.
The board voted to endorse the plan.
The board reviewed a non-substantial change determination for Burger King at 85 Main St.
Jeff Benevides on behalf of the Haynes Group explained that the owner is seeking to replace an external fluorescent light system with an LED band, explaining the update will maintain the same look but will have greater energy efficiency.
The board determined the request qualified as a non-substantial change and voted to approve the change with the condition that the brightness of the new band be set to approximately the brightness of the nearby Applebees.
The board reviewed a concept plan for 910 Andover St. John Sullivan, Dave Plunkett, engineer Doug Lees, and developer John Gorman gave an overview of the project, which sits at the intersection of Andover Street and River Road.
Two buildings currently sit on the lot: an Enterprise Bank with a drive-through and a “fairly underutilized” restaurant building. The proponent is seeking to transform the restaurant space into a coffee shop with a drive-through component for greater efficiency.
Members expressed concerns over traffic backing up onto the main road and the length of time people will be waiting in the drive-through line.
Plunkett stated that the coffee shop will not be a franchise, and will have pastries delivered from offsite.
“It’ll be people pouring a cup of coffee, not a barista,” he explained.
The board also reviewed a concept plan for Sycamore Hall at 24 Pleasant St. Sullivan, Plunkett, and Lees explained that a special permit had been obtained for the stie to develop a bank with a drive-through, but changes to the banking industry made the project unviable.
The new plan would renovate and preserve the hall, creating three residential units and one commercial unit within the building, and an eight unit residential building in the back of the lot.
Board members expressed concerns about traffic backing up with the construction of the new Pleasant Street elementary school and asked the developer to provide more detail on how driveways and mitigation plans would be incorporated.
The board reviewed a concept plan for 960 Main St., next to Foster Place. Plunkett explained that a development crew is on board and ready to move forward, and is looking to change the architecture design to better match with Foster Place.
He said that the original intent was to have one building be all commercial, but the developer is now seeking to only have one commercial unit to comply with the restrictions of the town center overlay district.
He added that the parking layout and building footprint would not change, just the use.
“It will start to give a new upgraded feel to the town center,” he said.
Board member Eric Ryder expressed concerns over the decreased number of commercial units.
“Coming in right away, looking for a reduction and adding more residential, that’s not the intent of the bylaw,” he said.
The board reviewed a sign special permit for Tewksbury House of Pizza at 2254 Main St.
Matthew Doty explained that he is seeking to replace signage and rebrand, conforming to existing parameters. The board agreed that the changes were not significant and approved several waivers, along with the permit.
The board reviewed a special permit for Tewksbury Realty Ventures at 1800 Main St. The proponent is seeking to redevelop the former Eastern Bank branch into a 2,915 square foot coffee shop.
Board members discussed traffic implications, parking issues, and landscaping design. The board voted to discuss the issue further at an upcoming meeting.
The board returned to a discussion about an open space residential design/definitive subdivision/land disturbance at 920 & 978 Livingston St.
Arnie Martel and Jim Hanley represented Catherine Cooney and Alan and Patricia Brendan. The two lots will be split into five lots. Hanley explained that the proponents planned to request several waivers.
The board voted to continue the issue to the next meeting.
The board returned to a discussion about a site plan special permit for 913 East St. Jim Hanley, Dick Cuoco, and Joe Cataldo explained that the design will see a commercial garage added on to an existing garage. The proponent is working with the DPW to address technical concerns.
The board discussed whether the developer’s sidewalk component should be constructed in front of the property or across the street at a lower return on investment.
Members voted to continue the discussion to a future meeting to allow the proponent to discuss options.
The board returned to a discussion about a site plan special permit, special permit, and land disturbance permit at 935 Main St. for MDR Construction on behalf of the Town of Tewksbury.
Developer Mike Saccone, Cuoco, and consultant Andy Street updated the board on changes to the plan. Chairman Bob Fowler noted that he had received a letter from Tewksbury Housing Authority Executive Director Melissa Maniscalco stating that she was happy with the plan as presented, but still had to present to her board members for approval.
Street gave an overview of a new sidewalk and crosswalk connecting the housing authority properties at Carnation Drive to Main Street. Saccone will now be designating three affordable units instead of the original two.
The board worried about not having enough parking spaces for townhouse residents and asked Saccone to create a new plan with more spaces.
The board voted to continue the issue to the next meeting.
The next meeting is scheduled for March 22, 2021. Residents wishing to comment may find the call-in number on their screen and on the meeting agenda on the town website. The meeting may be viewed on Comcast channel 99 and Verizon channel 33.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.