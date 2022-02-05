Tewksbury’s updated Website design

Tewksbury’s updated Website design

TEWKSBURY — At a video conference call on Monday, members of the Tewksbury administrative team outlined new features and improved navigation for the town’s redesigned website. Re­sidents should visit www.Tewksbury-ma.gov to search for information about town meetings, ac­cess town documents, and sign up for alerts and notifications for a variety town-related in­formation.

Residents may also wish to create an account on the website to customize their user experience.

The reimagined website has a new color scheme, easy to understand icons, and waterfall features that help users more easily traverse the information. Need to find an agenda for an upcoming meeting or the phone number for the DPW? Residents can retrieve that information more quickly and intuitively thanks to the new design.

According to Alexan­dra Lowder, town planner, there have been chan­ges to improve ac­cessibility with optional language translations and better compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Select Board member James Mackey was also involved in the upgrade, as was Town Clerk Den­ise Graffeo, and Town Manager Richard Mon­tuori, among others.

According to a press release from the town, staff undertook the ef­fort to start from scratch with a completely new design. After a seven-month process, final touches have been made — “for now,” said Lowder.

Mackey and Lowder explained that there are still upgrades to come including more automated technologies to stream­line everyday processes for residents like bill payment. These changes are expected to rollout over the next several months.

Graffeo said that town documents will continue to be archived and made available to the community but if a resident is looking for a specific document, please contact the Town Clerk’s of­fice at 978-640-4355.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.