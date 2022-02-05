TEWKSBURY — At a video conference call on Monday, members of the Tewksbury administrative team outlined new features and improved navigation for the town’s redesigned website. Residents should visit www.Tewksbury-ma.gov to search for information about town meetings, access town documents, and sign up for alerts and notifications for a variety town-related information.
Residents may also wish to create an account on the website to customize their user experience.
The reimagined website has a new color scheme, easy to understand icons, and waterfall features that help users more easily traverse the information. Need to find an agenda for an upcoming meeting or the phone number for the DPW? Residents can retrieve that information more quickly and intuitively thanks to the new design.
According to Alexandra Lowder, town planner, there have been changes to improve accessibility with optional language translations and better compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Select Board member James Mackey was also involved in the upgrade, as was Town Clerk Denise Graffeo, and Town Manager Richard Montuori, among others.
According to a press release from the town, staff undertook the effort to start from scratch with a completely new design. After a seven-month process, final touches have been made — “for now,” said Lowder.
Mackey and Lowder explained that there are still upgrades to come including more automated technologies to streamline everyday processes for residents like bill payment. These changes are expected to rollout over the next several months.
Graffeo said that town documents will continue to be archived and made available to the community but if a resident is looking for a specific document, please contact the Town Clerk’s office at 978-640-4355.
