TEWKSBURY — Plans for a proposed 300 unit apartment complex at 300 Ames Pond were scrubbed last week according to Town Manager Richard Montuori. The development, proposed by The Hanover Company, would have been a non-age restricted complex built as a 40B, meaning some units would be deemed affordable for those at 80 percent of the area’s median income. The project had been initially presented to the town via a concept plan in the summer of 2021.
The site, located off of Route 133/Andover Street near the Andover line, consists of 114 acres, though only 28.6 are considered buildable. Under 40B, the project would have had limited input from the town as Tewksbury’s affordable housing stock is below the 10 percent threshold required to rebuff such a project.
2020 census numbers have still not been released, and in the interim, additional proposals for affordable units have surfaced in the community, raising the potential for Tewksbury to satisfy its inventory requirement as required by the state.
An active and engaged resident group in the Cardigan Road, Overlook Road and Andover Street areas had been working closely with the town on the project, advocating on behalf of the residents of Tewksbury. Residents consistently appeared at public hearings to express concerns with the size and scale of the complex, impact to community resources, and the destruction of the natural features of the Ames Pond area.
Reached via email, property owner Marc Ginsburg said, “We mutually agreed due to delayed census data for permitting and the economic climate to develop [that it] was best to terminate to give us the opportunity to look at other options for the property.”
Ginsburg went on to say, “We have no immediate plans other than possibly exercising existing land disturbance permits allowing us to do some preliminary site work for future development.”
Representatives for the property requested at the April 11, 2022 Planning Board meeting that the allowed uses under the existing zoning bylaw be frozen, leaving open the possibility that the property could be developed with previously allowed uses in an office/research zone for a period of three years. The town’s updated zoning bylaw, adopted in October of 2022 changed the use table for office/research zoning.
