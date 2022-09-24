Many would describe the month of September as crisp and cool, but in actuality sweet may be a more appropriate description as September is National Honey Month.
September was initiated to be National Honey Month by the National Honey Board in 1989. This seems to be a fitting month as honey collection season in the U.S. typically ends with the arrival of cooler temperatures in September, when bees begin to secure their hives and prepare for winter.
There are nearly 4,000 native species of bees in the United States. Although Utah’s official state emblem is a beehive, and is known as “The Beehive State,” honey is widely produced throughout the country, including right here in New England.
Although many feel that bees are a nuisance, and prefer not to interact with members of the bee family, they are an important part of our ecological system, and without bees, the sweet pleasure of honey would be nonexistent in our diet.
A single worker honeybee produces approximately one-and-a-half teaspoons of honey in her lifetime, so to fill a single jar of honey it would take the lifetime work of around 22,700 honeybees.
The phrase “busy as a bee” is not without merit, as honeybees must tap over two million flowers to collect enough nectar for one pound of honey.
There are about 320 different varieties of honey, all varying in color, odor and taste.
While it is true that honey contains mostly sugar, it does have a complex mixture of amino acids, vitamins, minerals, iron, zinc and antioxidants, which may be associated with some health benefits.
According to the Mayo Clinic’s website, studies suggest that eucalyptus honey, citrus honey, and labiatae honey can act as a reliable cough suppressant for those who are suffering from upper respiratory infections.
Neurological studies show that honey may offer antidepressant, anticonvulsant and anti anxiety benefits.
Topical use of medical-grade honey has been shown to promote wound healing, particularly in burns.
In general, the Mayo Clinic recommends that adding honey to one’s diet is generally safe and may be beneficial to treat minor burns or sores and for treating stubborn coughs.
However, there are exceptions, and certain groups should avoid honey consumption.
Avoid giving honey to children under the age of one year. Honey can cause a rare but serious gastrointestinal condition called infant botulism.
Also those who suffer from bee pollen sensitivity or allergy should consult their doctor before consuming honey. Bee pollen allergies can sometimes cause serious or even fatal reactions with the consumption of honey. If you are unsure of any allergies, it is best to consult your physician before introducing honey to your, or your child’s diet.
For those with no dietary restrictions, it is extremely easy to add the sweet and comforting taste of honey to your diet.
Honey is the perfect way to spice up everyday beverages like tea, milk or even lemonade.
Honey on pancakes, toast or oatmeal will make any morning, even Monday morning, a little sweeter.
Add to your favorite dressing, sauce or marinade recipe for a light, sweet twist at mealtime.
A perfect afternoon pick me up is a bowl of fresh fruits and nuts with a drizzle of honey on top. A drop of honey also sweetens up an afternoon cup of yogurt or cottage cheese.
Because of its sweet flavor, honey can also be easily incorporated into many of your favorite dessert recipes.
The American Heart Association recommends the average man should not consume more than nine teaspoons of honey per day, and women and children should limit themselves to no more than six teaspoons a day.
Luckily, honey packs a lot of sweetness and flavor in every drop, so most recipes will call for just a small amount of honey, and when adding to your favorite foods, just a light drizzle is all that is needed to reap the full flavor and sweetness you desire.
Honey is available year round at your local supermarket and specialty food stores, but it is also available directly from a number of local beekeepers, apiaries and beehives. Local honey can be purchased at farmer’s markets or online directly from the source.
Although the end of summer and the beginning of fall is often a bitter-sweet time of year for New Englanders, as we brace for the cold winter ahead, why not make this September a little more sweet with a sampling of honey. Celebrate the harvest of the honeybees during National Honey Month, and find out just how busy those honeybees have been!
To find a local honey bee hive near you, visit www.localhoneyfinder.org/MA.php
