TEWKSBURY — On Thursday, March 23, a Candidates Forum was held at Tewksbury Town Hall for the upcoming annual town election. The Forum was moderated by Robert Hayes and sponsored by the Tewksbury Town Crier and the Tewksbury Carnation.
The evening’s event was attended by four of the nine candidates running for office: Ryan Lloyd - for Housing Authority, Dustin Weir - for Town Moderator, Katlynn Bugda Gwilt - for Board of Health, and Kaitlyn Anderson - for School Committee.
Those candidates not in attendance were Patrick Holland - for Select Board, Jonathan Ciampa - for Planning Board (three-year term), Nicholas Lizotte - for Planning Board (two-year term), George Ferdinand - for Board of Health, and Jessica Rausso - for Board of Library Trustees.
Candidates Holland, Ciampa, Lizotte and Ferdinand also declined or did not respond to requests made by the Tewksbury Town Crier to publish their candidate profile.
The Candidate Forum allotted time for each candidate to introduce themselves and then answer several questions pertaining to their campaign for each candidate.
The evening began with introductions to Ryan Lloyd, the only candidate running for Housing Authority, followed by several questions.
When asked if his former work with other state officials would affect his work as a member of Housing Authority, Lloyd was emphatic that he will continue to keep the Housing Authority office nonpartisan and will work with all elected officials for the good of the community.
Lloyd also believes that communication and a responsible response time is key to helping the community move forward with housing issues.
In the past, there have been numerous complaints of a lack of response for citizens looking for help or information, and Lloyd promises to work on finding a resolution to this response problem.
Currently, the Town of Tewksbury has over 14,000 on a waiting list for affordable housing, that is the second largest amount in the state. Lloyd plans to address this problem head on to find safe housing for all.
There has also been some concern as to the conditions and safety of some of the Housing Authority properties by residents. Many of these residents found a lack of response and respect on these issues from the property managers.
Lloyd plans to work with the local authorities to have more of a presence within the Housing Authority communities, as well as add additional outdoor lighting and make necessary inspections and upgrades to heating systems.
Again, Lloyd’s message rings true with the fact that help and a timely response to these issues is key.
Lloyd stated, “Respond and treat (residents) like a person, not just someone covering rent and just living there, because it is their only option. Treat residents with dignity and respect.”
Hayes then moved on to candidate Dustin Weir, who is the incumbent candidate for Town Moderator.
Less than one percent of Tewksbury residents attend Town Meeting, a problem that was addressed multiple times during the forum by Weir.
First, Weir recognizes that Town Meeting can sometimes be confusing and intimidating for residents. He would like to clarify the meeting agendas and explain the terms that are often used in hopes of rectifying some of the confusion.
In removing these barriers, it may encourage those who have been hesitant or shy to join in Town Meeting feel more confident.
He also would support a bylaw to eliminate indefinite postponement of an article, as it is a confusing procedure for many, and serves no real purpose to the community.
Weir feels “if a person brings an article to the town, they deserve to have a ruling.”
Some feel that the Town Meeting form of government is outdated for modern society, but Weir declares an emphatic no.
“In the current climate, direct access is the direction we want to go. I don’t know why anyone would want to take that power away from the people.”
As far as his opinion on bringing electronic voting to Town Meeting, he agrees with it, but feels it would only be useful if the Town Meeting attendance were to grow.
Next to speak was Katlynn Bugda Gwilt, who is one of two candidates for the only contested race this election. She touched on several issues she plans to address if elected to the Board of Health.
One important goal for Bugda Gwilt is to improve mental health help accessibility.
Since the pandemic, there is a large demand for mental health resources, many which are lacking sources and already have long wait lists.
Bugda Gwilt is a big supporter of a community support group system that can address individual issues and needs.
She also supports the return of the Town Wellness Fair.
“I envision this as a melting pot of both professionals and small businesses to provide knowledge of the resources,” Bugda Gwilt explained of the idea of the Wellness Fair.
The Tewksbury Recreation Center and programs is another resource Bugda Gwilt is working to re-establish. She has already spoken with members of Select Board and the town manager, and is working on an online survey to find out what recreational services the residents of Tewksbury need.
If elected, Bugda Gwilt would like to encourage the Board of Health to emphasize the need for updating residents to comply with current town regulations regarding animal care and safety, and to create a way to easily inform residents of any situations that may be a threat to their animals.
The issue of a public grading system for restaurants and food businesses has been brought up in order to better inform consumers. Bugda Gwilt agrees with this system as long as the Board of Health also offers better resources to help small businesses return to compliance and earn a good grade.
While out of the realm as a member of the Board of Health, but as an adjacent concern, Bugda Gwilt is a supporter of green space preservation.
“Green space goes hand in hand with mental and physical well being,” Bugda Gwilt said.
She plans to do her part as a resident of Tewksbury to ensure parks and natural green areas are preserved for today and future generations to come.
The last issue that was addressed by Bugda Gwilt was the controversial subject of recreational marijuana.
Having a degree in Pharmacology, Bugda Gwilt states the importance of following state regulations and guidelines for recreational marijuana, and that public education is a must.
“Weed of today is not the weed of the 1960’s. It is actually grown to be more potent,” Bugda Gwilt continued. “Folks not used to this kind of potency can end up in serious crisis.”
In her final statements, Bugda Gwilt welcomed a face-to-face debate with her opponent, candidate George Ferdinand, who was not in attendance for the forum.
The last candidate interviewed for the evening was School Committee candidate Kaitlyn Anderson.
The School Committee’s three main responsibilities are policy, budget and the hiring and firing of the school superintendent, and questions regarding these responsibilities were addressed.
Regarding the upcoming renewal of Superintendent Theriault-Regan’s contract, Anderson said that in her past leadership roles, she set expectations and goals to evaluate a job candidate. She is aware of and agrees with Superintendent Theriault-Regan’s goals, and will make a decision as time shows their progression.
There is a proposed school budget of $54 million + to be voted on at the May Town Meeting, and Anderson was asked if she felt this amount was accurate for today’s underfunded areas, or if this plan over-budgeted.
Anderson stated, reminding everyone she is not yet privy to all of the information regarding the budget, “with some of the issues we have seen in education coming out of the pandemic, there are a lot more services needed for our students. We need to make sure those services are well represented in the budget.”
She also stated she did not think the proposed budget was over-budgeted.
In regards to the School Committee’s relationship with the teacher’s union, Anderson has met with both sides and revealed that both have concerns about open communication for the future.
Anderson plans to be forthcoming and open during negotiations to find an acceptable middle ground while keeping in mind what is best for the students.
As the state legislature in Massachusetts continues to consider a bill to remove Native American mascots from public schools, the inevitable question of a Tewksbury mascot change came up for discussion.
“My husband was a Redmen and my kids are in school as Redmen. It is part of our culture, it is part of our history, it is part of our pride, but we can not just use the name and ignore the culture,” said Anderson.
She feels that the schools should have a continuing education on the Native American culture while continuing with the Redmen mascot, but notes if the state mandates the removal of the mascot, the school must comply.
Anderson then finished the evening by stating the importance of being a member of the School Committee.
“The children in our town are our greatest assets, and I think we have the responsibility to make sure they are prepared to make change in the world.”
The 2023 annual town election is on Saturday, April 1, 2023. Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
