TEWKSBURY — With big changes on the horizon, the Tewksbury Planning Board met throughout 2022 and discussed several important development issues in town. Here are some of the most notable moments of the past year.
In January, the board conducted a concept plan review for 60 Highland View Road. Consultant Matt Hamor and Tony Beams of Dutch company Zordi outlined preliminary plans for a “high tech greenhouse” to incorporate “robotics and sustainable technologies in order to efficiently grow perfect strawberries” in a research and development setting.
In February, the board reviewed major changes proposed for Trull Brook Golf Course at 160 & 170 River Road, including added restaurant space, a new clubhouse, and golf simulators in the place of four existing indoor tennis courts. March saw discussions over sidewalk funding and plans to incentivize local businesses to invest in improved signs.
In April, the board welcomed newly elected member Jim Duffy, who replaced Jay Delaney for a three-year term. The board reorganized following the April 2 annual town election. Steve Johnson was reelected as chair, and Bob Fowler was reelected as vice chair. Duffy was appointed clerk.
Assistant Town Manager and Community Development Director Steve Sadwick and Zoning Bylaw Committee Member and Select Board member Todd Johnson presented the updated zoning bylaw draft to the board. Because the original zoning bylaw redraft failed to pass Town Meeting by two votes in 2021, the zoning bylaw committee sought to go back to the drawing board and make changes to the document for ease of use and modernization.
Johnson said that more residents participated in the development process the second time around. The updated bylaw was adopted at Town Meeting, reaching the necessary two-thirds majority.
June brought several announcements of new businesses to town, including Mediterranean restaurant Pera at the old Skewers location, Italian test kitchen Brelundi at the former Mirabella’s Bakery, La Vita Dolce Bakery at the old Santander Bank, and a new Starbucks at the former Eastern Bank on Main Street.
The strawberry greenhouse project was canceled by the company. The town received a $193,000 municipal vulnerability preparedness (MVP) grant to conduct a resident survey on flooding throughout town and to look into potential solutions to flooding challenges.
At the board’s July meeting it was announced that member Eric Ryder had resigned by letter to the town manager due to conflicts with his professional obligations. Ryder was first elected to the Planning Board in 2018, finishing two years of an unexpired term after the resignation of member Keith Anderson. He was elected to a full five-year term in 2020.
Jonathan Ciampa later filled the seat until the April 2023 election. Member Bob Fowler also shared that his current five-year term will be his last, as he will not run in the 2023 town election, rounding out a 40-year tenure on the board, during which time he served as chair several times. Fowler was first elected to the Planning Board for a five-year term in April of 1983.
In the fall, special Town Meeting returned to marijuana issues that had been left out of the updated zoning bylaw in the spring. The body approved three articles to address the regulation, zoning, and taxation of retail marijuana.
In November, board members discussed the new order pickup building for Tree House Brewing Co. at the Tewksbury Country Club site. Members expressed disapproval at the building’s dark charcoal color with copper accents; the main building is also expected to be painted in 2023. Members said that the board may not even have jurisdiction over the color of the buildings, and suggested that the Select Board may have more leverage.
In December, board members reviewed the state’s new MBTA communities legislation to understand how Tewksbury will need to adapt zoning to meet housing need in town.
The next meeting is scheduled for Jan. 9, 2023. Residents may find previously recorded meetings at youtube.com/TewksburyTV. The meeting may be viewed on Comcast channel 99 and Verizon channel 33 or attend in person at town hall.
