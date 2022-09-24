TEWKSBURY — The Board of Library Trustees met on Tuesday, Sept. 13 after their usual summer break. All members were present. Chairperson Patrick Joyce welcomed the board members back.
Library Director Diane Giarrusso reported that summer at the library had been busy.
“It felt like a normal summer in the children’s and teen’s rooms,” Giarrusso said.
Giarrusso shared statistics about the summer reading program with the board. 567 children, 59 teens in grades 8 through 12, 114 tweens from grades 5 through 7, and 331 adults participated for a total of 1,071 patrons.
Giarrusso said there were 88 events for children, 17 for teens and tweens, and 78 for adults, resulting in a total of 10,321 attendees for summer events among other participation statistics shared.
“I like to share the impact the library has with the board,” Giarrusso said as she read some patron quotes to the board.
Comments included, “We had several parents tell us that they really love the work we're doing, they can tell how much we put into the summer program and they appreciate it, and ‘the kids always ask to come to the library now’”; “the Touch-A-Truck event had roughly 400 people, and we gave out 174 Kona ices! Thank you, Friends of the TPL. People kept telling us how much fun it was and how much they loved it.”
Giarrusso highlighted comments that staff have received including positive remarks about the teen space and recognition of pride month, that virtual programming is receiving over 100 participants on average per program, with at least 50 from Tewksbury but also reaching a wider audience, appreciation to Tewksbury Telemedia for streaming in-person events and concerts, acknowledging the summer hikes in partnership with the Open Space and Recreation Plan Committee with 30-50 attendees per event, and that concerts have been averaging 250-500 attendees per show.
Giarrusso acknowledged the Corning Foundation grant of $3,000 for virtual, in-person, and hybrid author visits, and thanked the Friends of the Tewksbury Public Library for their support of the summer reading program, as well as other community sponsors MBLC/MLS, Corning Foundation, Tewksbury Cultural Council, MA Cultural Council.
Donna’s Donuts, Vic’s Waffle House, Treehouse Brewery, and MooYah. Giarrusso also extended her thanks “to the teen and adult volunteers who helped with beads and programs throughout the summer. We appreciate your enthusiasm.”
In her director’s report to the Trustees, Giarrusso explained that the facilities director has placed an article on the fall Town Meeting warrant for $75,000 to recarpet the second floor of the library, including offices and the staff room. The first floor of the library was recarpeted recently and has received positive feedback. Giarrusso also reported that a variety of building tasks were completed this summer including an elevator inspection, chiller inspection and maintenance, electrical repairs and bulb replacements, and several inspections and repairs to the HVAC system, including a glycol leak, which is still under investigation/repair.
Giarrusso also reported that the Annual Report Information Survey (ARIS) has been completed ahead of time by library executive secretary Jeanine Briley. The report has not yet been submitted due to a ransomware attack of the MA Board of Library Commissioners (MBLS) in August.
Additionally, this has delayed the LIG-MEG (Library Incentive Grant-Municipal Equalization Grant) Financial Reporting. The library will await availability of the online reporting tools and submit Tewksbury’s information accordingly.
Giarrusso shared that the TPL is competing against Wilmington Memorial Library in the 2nd Reading Rivals challenge. The challenge runs from Oct. 1-Nov. 23, 2022. Registration information is available at the main desk of the library.
In the report of the Friends of the Tewksbury Public Library, trustee Bonnie Page reported that the Friends will be holding a book and puzzle drive on Oct. 15, and that the Friends approved the purchase of an art hanging system for the second floor of the library, and will fund some new book display racks.
In other comments, the library is now open on weekends, Saturdays 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. and Sundays 1 - 5 p.m. The next meeting of the Board of Library Trustees is set for Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022 at 7 p.m. in the large meeting room of the library.
