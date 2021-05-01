TEWKSBURY — At Town Meeting on May 5, 2021, voters will have the opportunity to consider the proposed zoning bylaw amendment and accompanying map.
The Board of Selectmen appointed a committee in 2016 to create a draft zoning bylaw for Town Meeting in order to update existing language of the bylaw to ensure compliance with Massachusetts General Laws.
In addition, the committee was tasked with looking at various zoning districts, aligning the bylaw with the town’s master plan, and creating “prompt and predictable permitting while protecting abutter’s rights.”
The committee was made up of five residents: Planning Board member Bob Fowler, now former selectman Mark Kratman, now former building commissioner Ed Johnson, land surveyor Dick Cuoco, and certified planner Erin Wortman.
Consultants included RKG Associates and Barrett Planning Group, as well as other planners and attorneys. The committee was assisted by Town Planner Anna McGinty, Assistant Town Manager Steve Sadwick, and permit tech Dawn Cathcart.
The committee held several public presentations and community input sessions.
In a series of videos published online by Tewksbury Telemedia, Sadwick and McGinty reviewed changes to the bylaw. A new table outlines what use is allowed in each district; prohibited uses include any use not listed in the table or otherwise allowable under provisions of the bylaw, and all uses that pose a potential hazard to human health, safety, welfare, or the environment.
Zoning changes will eliminate the occurrence of split-zoned lots, and will reduce the number of overlay districts to four (flood plain, groundwater protection, interstate overlay, and medical marijuana) in order to reduce confusion and overlapping rule sets.
Parcel by parcel decisions can be viewed on the committee webpage at tewksbury-ma.gov/zoning-bylaw-committee.
One issue that is not part of the submitted warrant is small lot zoning; the topic had been discussed in the committee and with the Planning Board.
Sadwick explained that small lot zoning is “a term used to change the density of a zoning district. In the context of Tewksbury’s zoning, it would change 1-acre single family zoning to something less than 1 acre. The discussion was for one-half and one-quarter acre zoning.”
Ultimately, the committee decided not to include small lot zoning in the proposed warrant.
The bylaw creates new development standards and design guidelines for the town center district, which will address such issues as signage, sustainable design, open space, height, and parking. Because the district will not be an overlay district, there will be one set of guiding rules rather than multiple.
The amended bylaw makes minor adjustments to district boundaries to prevent split lot zoning. The committee sought to honor the findings of the 2003 town master plan, which called for a distinct town center district.
The amended bylaw also addresses adult use marijuana, which will be allowed by special permit granted by the Planning Board for the uses of cultivation, manufacturing/production, and research. Retail sales are not allowed, such as adult use dispensaries.
Permitted locations are the West Side Neighborhood district, Industrial 1 and 2 districts, and the Office Research district. There are several protection requirements that permittees must adhere to, including an odor plan, delivery management plan, and traffic study.
Special permits will not be transferable to another owner. The current zoning bylaw does not have zoning regulations for nonretail adult use marijuana.
The proposed bylaw includes affordable housing and multifamily development changes. The town currently requires 15 percent of units in a multifamily development to meet affordable housing guidelines and 10 percent of units in an open space residential design subdivision to meet affordable housing guidelines; units can be built in the development or developers can provide a fee in lieu of constructing the units towards the town’s development of affordable housing.
The proposed changes would keep the option of a fee in lieu of construction for single family subdivisions, but would mandate the provision of 15 percent affordable units being built in multifamily developments.
Additionally, the policy of establishing the fee in lieu of would shift from the Local Housing Partnership to the Planning Board. For all multifamily developments, densities will be capped at 7 units/14 bedrooms per acre, with the exception of the town center district.
Currently, the bylaw does not cap the density of multifamily developments in the Community Village, Village Residential, Village mixed Use, South Village, and Town Center Overlay districts.
Since 2015, 371 units in developments exceeding seven units per acre have been or are currently being constructed in these districts. Building heights will also be capped for multifamily developments.
The proposed bylaw outlines requirements for billboards. Billboards will be allowed in the Industrial 1 and Office Research Districts, and are only allowed adjacent to Interstates 93 and 495. Billboards must adhere to specific requirements including restrictions on excessive lighting, physical movements, video and moving images, sound, and size limitations. Special permits are approved by the Board of Selectmen and are subject to agreements with the town.
One major procedural change in the proposed bylaw is the inclusion of site plan review, which will replace the current practice of site plan special permit. Site plan review is used to evaluate site plans for permitted uses to protect public interest.
The proposed bylaw allows for modifications to site plan review. The bylaw also allows for minor site plan review in specific construction or alteration instances; minor site plan review is conducted by town staff, with possible Planning Board approval. A side-by-side comparison document of the current and proposed bylaws can be downloaded from the committee webpage.
The Planning Board recommended adoption of proposed zoning bylaw and accompanying zoning map. The two articles will be voted on at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 5, at TMHS.
Residents are encouraged to visit tewksbury-ma.gov/zoning-bylaw-committee to learn more about the proposed bylaw and view informational videos, or contact the Community Development office for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.