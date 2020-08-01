Town Crier

TEWKSBURY — The Town of Tewksbury is announcing that the electric vehicle charging stations at the Tewks­bury Public Library and Town Hall Annex will begin charging a modest rate for use starting Sept. 1, 2020.

The first hour will be free, and each hour there­after will cost $1/hour. Users must have a Chargepoint account and swipe card. The card is linked to the user’s ac­count and the fee will be assessed.

According to the Com­munity Development of­fice, the charging stations have been well re­ceived and the stations are utilized almost ev­ery day of the week, sometimes several times each day. There is a cost to the town for the electricity along with a service agreement.

After an initial pilot, the plan was to charge a nominal fee for use as a way to defray the cost of the service for the town. No overnight park­ing/charging is allowed, and the stations may be used from 6 a.m. - 9 p.m.

The library has two stations which can ser­vice four vehicles and the town hall annex has one station which can service two vehicles. Usage data provided by the Community Devel­op­ment office shows the average charging session at the stations to run between three and four hours.

The EV charging stations were installed last summer through a grant secured by the Green Committee and Town Planner Anna McGinty from National Grid. The town actively seeks op­portunities to implement green initiatives where and when possible.

The vendor, Charge­point, according to their materials, has the larg­est charging network in the world. The company partnered with Na­tional Grid to offer the energy saving program to businesses and muni­cipalities in Massachu­setts.

As part of that initiative, the EV stations have helped prevent 3,994 kg of greenhouse gas emissions over the past year; this equates to the planting of ap­proximately 102 trees.

Any questions about the EV stations or new fee may be directed to Tewksbury Community Development at 978-640-4370.

