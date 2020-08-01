TEWKSBURY — The Town of Tewksbury is announcing that the electric vehicle charging stations at the Tewksbury Public Library and Town Hall Annex will begin charging a modest rate for use starting Sept. 1, 2020.
The first hour will be free, and each hour thereafter will cost $1/hour. Users must have a Chargepoint account and swipe card. The card is linked to the user’s account and the fee will be assessed.
According to the Community Development office, the charging stations have been well received and the stations are utilized almost every day of the week, sometimes several times each day. There is a cost to the town for the electricity along with a service agreement.
After an initial pilot, the plan was to charge a nominal fee for use as a way to defray the cost of the service for the town. No overnight parking/charging is allowed, and the stations may be used from 6 a.m. - 9 p.m.
The library has two stations which can service four vehicles and the town hall annex has one station which can service two vehicles. Usage data provided by the Community Development office shows the average charging session at the stations to run between three and four hours.
The EV charging stations were installed last summer through a grant secured by the Green Committee and Town Planner Anna McGinty from National Grid. The town actively seeks opportunities to implement green initiatives where and when possible.
The vendor, Chargepoint, according to their materials, has the largest charging network in the world. The company partnered with National Grid to offer the energy saving program to businesses and municipalities in Massachusetts.
As part of that initiative, the EV stations have helped prevent 3,994 kg of greenhouse gas emissions over the past year; this equates to the planting of approximately 102 trees.
Any questions about the EV stations or new fee may be directed to Tewksbury Community Development at 978-640-4370.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.