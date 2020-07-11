Tewksbury's first drive-thru Community Market

Tewksbury's first drive thru Community Market kicked off Tuesday afternoon at the public library. Market manager Robert Hayes hands a pre-order to resident Christine Chesbrough along with Polish Prince Pierogi's David Drozdowski. Orders are prepaid and handled via contactless pick up. The next market is Tuesday, July 7. To pre-order visit www.tewksburymarket.com (Paige Impink photo)

TEWKSBURY — On Tuesday June 30, the first Tewksbury Commu­nity Market of the 2020 season took place outside of the Tewksbury Public Library.

In response to the on­going COVID-19 pandemic, the market will operate using a drive-thru model for the time being, intending on moving to a more traditional set up by the beginning of Au­gust.

In order to participate in the drive-thru market, participants will visit www.tewksburymarket.com, click on “Drive-Thru Market Info,” and sign up for a time slot using the website. 15 pickup slots will be available every 15 minutes. Shoppers will then pre-order and pre-pay directly with market vendors, and pick up their orders in the library’s parking lot during their selected time slot.

So far, eight vendors are taking part in the Market, with many of them taking part in previous years. This year’s vendors include: Pleasant Valley Gar­dens Farm, Polish Prince Pierogi, Tewks­bury Honey, Fudge ‘n’ Stuff, KC Styles Acces­sories, Scents Deliv­ered, Usborne Books & More, and Kona Ice.

Additional vendors will participate in fu­ture markets, and new or interested vendors can inquire about participating through the Market’s website.

The Tewksbury Com­munity Market will operate through the drive-thru model at the Tewksbury Public Li­brary every Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. until Sept. 22, with hopes to utilize the more traditional market set up later this summer.

With any questions regarding the Commu­nity Market, contact Community Outreach Librarian Robert Hayes by phone at 978-640-4490 x205 or through email at rhayes@tewksburypl.org.

For general Market updates, visit the Tewks­bury Commu­nity Market Facebook page, or their website www.tewksburymarket.com.

