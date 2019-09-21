TEWKSBURY — The warrant for the upcoming Oct. 1, 2019 Special Town Meeting is online now for residents to review. Here is an overview of the articles.
Article 1 seeks to raise and appropriate funds to the FY20 budget in the amount of $4,825,827.36; this additional funding is from a debt exclusion voted on by the residents in the April 2019 election.
Article 2 seeks to raise and appropriate $971.80 to pay outstanding bills.
Article 3 seeks to transfer $150,00 out of the general fund to pay for future compensated absence liability for town employees, such as sick leave buyback and accrued vacation.
Article 4 seeks to transfer certified free cash for specific one-time capital expenditures in the amount of $241,106. The expenditures include voting tabulators, HVAC work in town hall annex, a field sweeper, a police department radio repeater, and a culvert on Pinnacle Street.
Article 5 seeks to transfer certified free cash in the amount of $300,000 for design and engineering of capital improvements at the Heath Brook and Dewing elementary schools.
Article 6 seeks to authorize the Town Manager to expend up to $2,200,000 for the design, engineering and project management of a new DPW and school maintenance facility at the current site of the DPW facility on Whipple Road, of which the town will raise and appropriate $800,000 from revenue of the current year, as well as transfer $700,000 from free cash, $350,000 from Sewer Enterprise Fund Retained Earnings, and $350,000 from Water Enterprise Fund Retained Earnings.
Article 7 seeks to transfer $2,256,048 from the general fund to the town stabilization fund for future emergencies or one-time purchases or projects.
Article 8 seeks to authorize the town to borrow $2,500,000 for the cost of building a new center fire station. The town originally appropriated $15,896,809.85 for the project; this new debt is excluded from the property tax levy. The additional funding will cover construction costs higher than the original estimate.
Article 9 seeks to appropriate $350,000 to fund installation of new lights, poles, and electrical work at Hazel Field on Livingston Street.
Article 10 seeks to authorize the town to create an enterprise fund to account for revenues and expenditures of stormwater management operations, accepting the provisions of section 53F of Chapter 44 of the Massachusetts General Laws.
Article 11 seeks to authorize the Board of Selectmen to grant an easement for National Grid to provide electric service to the new elementary school.
Similarly, Article 12 seeks to authorize the Board of Selectmen to grant an easement for National Grid to provide electric service to the new Regional Emergency Communications Center on Whipple Road.
Article 13 seeks to accept a donation from PSI Atlantic Tewksbury LLC of a drainage easement across their land at 395 Whipple Road. A copy of the plans may be viewed at the DPW and the Town Clerk’s Office at town hall.
Article 14 seeks to allow for the sale of eleven parcels of land.
Article 15 seeks to modify the existing dog bylaw to comply with new state regulations under Chapters 140 and 219 of the Massachusetts General Laws. The changes would give the first offense a $50 fine, a second offense a $100 fine, a third offense a $300 fine, and each subsequent offense a $500 fine.
Article 16 seeks to adopt a general bylaw to ensure vacant buildings and lands are properly maintained and do not adversely affect the residents of the town.
Article 17 seeks to amend the town general bylaw on marijuana establishments by deleting the “sunset clause” that expires the provision to ban all marijuana cultivators, independent testing laboratories, marijuana product manufacturers, and other types of non-retailer marijuana-related businesses, on Dec. 31, 2019, making the ban permanent.
Furthermore, Article 18 seeks to amend the town zoning bylaw on marijuana establishments by deleting the “sunset clause” that expires the provision to ban all marijuana cultivators, independent testing laboratories, marijuana product manufacturers, and other types of non- retailer marijuana-related businesses, on Dec. 31, 2019, making the ban permanent. The Planning Board recommended adoption of this article based on a non-binding ballot resolution in the town voting against these types of establishments.
Article 19 seeks to amend the town zoning map to change the zoning of parcels 102-16 and 103-102 to Heavy Industrial 1. The change was approved at 2019 annual town meeting in May.
Article 20 seeks to allow lawful use of a new or existing building as an assisted living facility or special care residence in the Heavy Industrial zoning district.
Article 21 seeks to provide a new zoning district (R10) to allow for .25, or quarter-acre, zoning at the property at 527 Chandler St. owned by the Oblate Fathers. The Oblates are seeking to sell some of the land for the construction of single family dwellings.
The warrant may be viewed in its entirety on the town website at www.tewksbury-ma.gov/board-of-selectmen/pages/town-warrants, and is publicly posted in each precinct in town. Special Town Meeting will be held on Oct. 1, 2019, at 7 p.m. at Tewksbury Memorial High School.
