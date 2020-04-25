TEWKSBURY — During a recent walk in his neighborhood, Ryan School fifth grader Donovan Conway noticed there was an awful lot of trash on the streets.
“There is always trash; alcohol bottles, nips, I even found a whole bottle of vodka,” said Conway.
Angered and inspired to make a difference, Conway set out to collect the trash.
“We’ve gone out most every day and collected 100 beer cans and almost 100 nips,” Conway estimated, as his younger brother, Brooks, helped him.
Conway uses a bucket with a handle since it is the easiest way to transport the cans.
“There are a lot of straws from [a well known doughnut chain] also,” said Conway, who is worried about the impact on wildlife. “It makes the town messy.”
Motivated to do more than just collect the trash, Conway crafted a letter which he emailed to State Representatives Dave Robertson and Tram Nguyen. In the letter, which was also sent to Town Manager Richard Montuori, Conway urged action and expansion of the state’s bottle bill to include nips.
Conway’s teacher even helped him edit the letter as part of his distanced learning work.
Rep. Nguyen responded to Conway, first congratulating him on his advocacy, and then with positive news that “there is a pending bill that would include nips in our bottle tax law,” the representative said in an email. Nguyen participated in the town’s clean up day on Oct. 2, 2019 and saw firsthand all the nips littered throughout the town.
Nguyen said that Conway should be encouraged because the bill has been voted out of committee and it will now move forward in the legislature. Nguyen offered to submit Conway’s letter as “testimony to the committee so they know you are in support of this bill.”
Conway hopes to inspire other students to grab a bucket and some gloves and head out collect trash while they are home during the pandemic.
Conway said, “students can make change.”
