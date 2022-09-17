BOXBOROUGH — At 4:35 p.m. Friday, Massachusetts State Troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash on Route 495 north in Boxborough that resulted in the death of the operator.
Preliminary investigation indicates that a 2014 Audi A6 was northbound when, for reasons still under investigation, it went off the left side of the road, entered the median into the trees.
The driver, Steven Michaud, 60, of Tewksbury, was transported by medical helicopter to UMass Worcester Lakeside, where he was subsequently pronounced deceased.
The crash remains under investigation by the State Police-Leominster Barracks, the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, and the State Police Crime Scene Services Section.
