With the end of summer comes one of the most beloved season’s for New Englanders, football season.
Come September, droves of football fans will flock to the town of Foxborough to watch our beloved New England Patriots take the field for another action packed season.
For those new to the New England area, or who have spent the last few decades under a rock, Gillette Stadium is the home of the New England Patriots.
Besides hosting weekly NFL games, Gillette Stadium is also a venue for A-list performers.
Because of the large seating capacity of 65,878, Gillette Stadium makes for a more affordable way to see such superstar names as Taylor Swift and Bruce Springsteen, both of whom have recently performed at Gillette, bringing thousands of fans to the normally quiet streets of Foxborough.
Many have made the relatively short 45 mile trip to Foxborough to see either a Patriots game or a headlining musical performance, but for those unfamiliar with the area, Patriot Place, located at 2 Patriot Place in Foxborough, is the actual home of Gillette Stadium.
Despite its obvious ties to the six-time Super Bowl winning football franchise, Patriot Place offers many options for a day of family fun without the high cost of game day tickets.
Patriot Place has more than 1.3 million square feet of outdoor shopping, dining and entertainment that surrounds Gillette Stadium, including a four-star hotel, a state of the art theatre, name-brand retailers and an abundance of dining choices.
Just the shopping and dining choices alone make Patriot Place a great draw for football and non-football fans alike, but Patriot Place also offers a fall calendar packed with family friendly events, many of which are free to attend.
This fall, Patriots Place is hosting several Cruise Night events which are sure to please car enthusiasts both young and old.
With the collaboration of Patriot Place and the Mass Cruisers Auto Club, Cruise Night offers hundreds of hot rods and classic cars on display for the general public to enjoy. Car owners will be on hand to answer questions or just share car history and stories.
Cruise Nights are held bi-weekly, April through October, from 4 - 9 p.m. and admission is free.
On Friday, Sept. 15, bring your taste buds to Patriot Place for the Patriot Place Chilli Bowl Cook Off!
Sample chili recipes from over 10 participating restaurants and vote for your favorite. Sampling and judging will be from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., and prizes will be awarded by guests and a panel of celebrity judges.
Admission is $10 per person (children under 10 are free) benefiting the Hockomock YMCA Reach Out for Youth and Families Campaign.
September’s calendar also features a Live Music Series. Local artists of varying music genres will perform on the Dean College Stage located outside of Bar Louie and Citizen Crust.
Performances will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. over several weekend dates during the month of September.
Saturday, Sept. 30 kicks off Octoberfest at Patriot Place. This fun German inspired celebration features live German music, giveaways and yard games.
There will also be a Stein Holding Competition as well as a costume contest.
This event is organized by Wormtown Brewery and takes place from 1 to 5 p.m.
On Saturday, Oct. 14, Patriot Place welcomes all to the 13th annual Fall Harvest Celebration hosted by Ocean Spray.
Enjoy the picturesque fall foliage that surrounds Patriot Place while enjoying many family-friendly activities such as a cranberry bog walk, which is located right behind Patriot Place.
A full schedule of events has not been released yet, but last year's event included pumpkin decorating, arts and crafts, pony rides, and a special appearance by Pat Patriot and the New England Patriots cheerleaders.
Celebrate Halloween at the annual Trick or Treating Spooktacular at Patriot Place. Presented by SNICKERS, this event is sure to impress your favorite little ghosts and goblins. Children are encouraged to wear a costume for the trick or treat event, and there will be plenty of family-frightful fun including live entertainment. Admission is free.
This fall, don’t save the fun and excitement of the New England Patriots for Sunday afternoon.
Enjoy all that Patriot Place has to offer this fall by attending one of their many family events, or for a fun afternoon of shopping and good food.
For more information on upcoming Patriot Place events and specific dates of Cruise Nights and the Live Music Series, visit www.patriot-place.com.
