TEWKSBURY — In 2022, the Tewksbury Select Board discussed several new developments, projects and funding opportunities. Here are some of the highlights.
In January, the board announced that following the federal census, the town has received three additional restaurant all-alcohol licenses for a total of 33 licenses; one additional restaurant wine and malt liquor license for a total of seven licenses; one additional all-alcoholic retail package license for a total of seven licenses; and one additional wine and malt retail package license for a total of seven licenses.
The new licenses come in addition to special legislation passed by the state legislature which added five additional all-alcohol restaurant licenses and two additional beer and wine restaurant licenses which must be used by February 2024.
In February, the new town website was launched at the same address, though documents continue to be transferred over.
In March the board voted to extend the town manager’s contract through 2025, increase his rate by 2.25 percent, and allowed him to roll over 430 unused vacation hours to his new contract term.
The board also reviewed the town’s annual audit from Jim Powers and Romina Mameli of Powers & Sullivan, LLC, who shared their findings of the town’s financial position. Mameli explained that the town had higher revenues and lower expenditures than expected.
“You had a great year,” she said, as budget-to-actuals showed an upside of $4.2 million.
The town bears an unfunded pension liability of $104.5 million for FY21, but Powers said that the town was “chipping away” at the liability and was ahead of the game compared to other regional retirement systems. The town has a 7.2 percent discount rate on debt, a favorable sign for investments.
The town received a clean opinion from the auditors, and the town’s financial staff was praised for a quick turnaround after closing the year.
“You’re extremely well-managed from a long-term perspective,” said Powers.
Following the April election, the board said goodbye to retiring member Anne Marie Stronach; Jayne Wellman was re-elected to her seat and Mark Kratman returned to the board after a stint away. The board heard updates from Tewksbury Home Build on scatter-site development throughout town.
In June, the board held several show cause hearings for liquor license violations. The board reviewed a new flag policy, after several years of contentious requests for special flag raisings. The policy would only allow for the American flag, POW/MIA flag, Massachusetts flag, and town flag to be flown on town property.
However, department heads may petition the town manager to fly other flags for short periods of time on special occasions. The board voted 4-1 to accept the policy, with member Jayne Wellman dissenting.
Later in the summer, the board discussed a new electric vehicle deaership on Main Street and discussed funding for veterans affordable housing.
In September, the board encouraged residents to consider the Tewksbury Community Choice Power Supply Program to receive a cheaper power rate compared to National Grid. The board discussed the retail marijuana application submission process. Initially, the town planned to review applications on a first-come, first-served basis to allocate the town’s three retail marijuana licenses following approval of the new retail marijuana bylaws at the state level after a favorable vote at Town Meeting, but eventually established a list of criteria to favor a complete application over a fast one.
The board also reviewed an adaptive reuse proposal for the Residence Inn at 1775 Andover St.
The year ended with the board setting the annual tax rate and giving high praise to Town Manager Richard Montuori during his yearly performance review. The board heard presentations on the new state MBTA communities legislation and the Municipal Digital Equity Planning Program.
Finally, in a win for tree lovers, the board approved a resident-initiated Arbor Day proclamation to support Tewksbury’s designation as a Tree City.
The next meeting is scheduled for Jan. 10, 2023. Residents may find the meeting agenda on the town website. The meeting may be viewed on Comcast channel 99 and Verizon channel 33.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.