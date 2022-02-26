town Crier

TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Select Board met on Feb. 15, 2022 at town hall. All members were present.

The board voted to ap­prove a pole petition for National Grid on Pleasant Street in a 3-2 vote, with members Anne Marie Stro­nach and James Mackey voting against the application. The pole will be located on the island at Whipple and Pleasant.

The board reviewed a li­quor license application for 2030 Ocean St., LCC at 345 Main St.

Dan Newcomb, team lead for Wine and Market, ex­plained that his company is seeking to open a boutique liquor store for fine wines, craft beer, and artisanal spirits as a high-end sustainable business that supports the community with the responsibility of safe service.

Newcomb noted that the store, located at the Shops at Wamesit Place near Wal­mart, is far from schools and churches. Represen­ta­tives from the company met with town officials, residents, and abutting businesses to discuss potential issues and opportunities. Newcomb mentioned that the company is working on opening three other locations in Lexington, Quincy, and Cambridge.

Member Todd Johnson asked about control of al­cohol sales and liquor safety. Newcomb said that in his multi-decade career in the alcohol and restaurant industries, he has never had a liquor service violation. He explained that every person who comes into the store will need to present valid identification before entering, and no one under the age of 21 will be allowed in.

“It’s an adult beverage store, there’s nothing in there that the kids would want,” he said.

The board voted unanimously to approve the li­cense.

The board voted to ap­prove a class license trans­fer from Ira Toyota to Auto Fair Toyota at 468 Main St.

The board voted to ap­prove the signature pages for the annual and special Town Meeting warrants and annual town election.

The board reviewed a presentation on town en­terprise funds and capital improvements for FY23 with Town Manager Rich­ard Montuori.

The board discussed gen­eral updates on the zoning bylaw committee; members Johnson and James Mackey serve as board rep­resentatives to the com­mittee.

Johnson said that the committee felt they had a “very solid bylaw revision” and planned to put it be­fore the community at an­nual Town Meeting in May. On the issue of retail marijuana, Johnson shared that the committee felt unanimously that it should move forward with adding retail marijuana language to the bylaw, but after public input, residents had questions about regulatory control and approval of licenses.

Johnson said the committee felt there was a “tre­mendous risk of confusion” and said that members would make it known that the committee supports inclusion of marijuana language but felt the town manager and Select Board should take up the issue of licensure.

“We’re not an early adop­ter anymore,” added Mac­key. “The data is out there.”

He added that marijuana is a “billion dollar in­dustry” in the state and the town should seek to get in on the action. John­son requested that the board and town manager have a plan ready to ad­dress the licensure question by August before fall Town Meeting.

In committee reports, Mackey shared that the new town website is up at the same web address and noted that documents are still being transferred over from the old website; he said that if residents cannot find specific documents, they should call town hall for assistance.

Member Jayne Wellman shared that the Northern Middlesex Council of Gov­ernments will be providing technical assistance on ensuring the town’s compliance with the state’s new MBTA community mul­tifamily housing re­quirement, which the board discussed in Jan­uary.

She also recognized the 50th anniversary of the 1972 propane gas explosion, which was recently commemorated with mem­bers of the Tewksbury Fire Department and members of neighboring communities’ fire departments.

The board closed the regular meeting and convened an executive session for town manager contract negotiations.

The next meeting is sche­duled for March 8, 2022. Re­sidents may find the meeting agenda on the town website. The meeting may be viewed on Com­­­cast chan­­nel 99 and Veri­zon channel 33.

