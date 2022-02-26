TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Select Board met on Feb. 15, 2022 at town hall. All members were present.
The board voted to approve a pole petition for National Grid on Pleasant Street in a 3-2 vote, with members Anne Marie Stronach and James Mackey voting against the application. The pole will be located on the island at Whipple and Pleasant.
The board reviewed a liquor license application for 2030 Ocean St., LCC at 345 Main St.
Dan Newcomb, team lead for Wine and Market, explained that his company is seeking to open a boutique liquor store for fine wines, craft beer, and artisanal spirits as a high-end sustainable business that supports the community with the responsibility of safe service.
Newcomb noted that the store, located at the Shops at Wamesit Place near Walmart, is far from schools and churches. Representatives from the company met with town officials, residents, and abutting businesses to discuss potential issues and opportunities. Newcomb mentioned that the company is working on opening three other locations in Lexington, Quincy, and Cambridge.
Member Todd Johnson asked about control of alcohol sales and liquor safety. Newcomb said that in his multi-decade career in the alcohol and restaurant industries, he has never had a liquor service violation. He explained that every person who comes into the store will need to present valid identification before entering, and no one under the age of 21 will be allowed in.
“It’s an adult beverage store, there’s nothing in there that the kids would want,” he said.
The board voted unanimously to approve the license.
The board voted to approve a class license transfer from Ira Toyota to Auto Fair Toyota at 468 Main St.
The board voted to approve the signature pages for the annual and special Town Meeting warrants and annual town election.
The board reviewed a presentation on town enterprise funds and capital improvements for FY23 with Town Manager Richard Montuori.
The board discussed general updates on the zoning bylaw committee; members Johnson and James Mackey serve as board representatives to the committee.
Johnson said that the committee felt they had a “very solid bylaw revision” and planned to put it before the community at annual Town Meeting in May. On the issue of retail marijuana, Johnson shared that the committee felt unanimously that it should move forward with adding retail marijuana language to the bylaw, but after public input, residents had questions about regulatory control and approval of licenses.
Johnson said the committee felt there was a “tremendous risk of confusion” and said that members would make it known that the committee supports inclusion of marijuana language but felt the town manager and Select Board should take up the issue of licensure.
“We’re not an early adopter anymore,” added Mackey. “The data is out there.”
He added that marijuana is a “billion dollar industry” in the state and the town should seek to get in on the action. Johnson requested that the board and town manager have a plan ready to address the licensure question by August before fall Town Meeting.
In committee reports, Mackey shared that the new town website is up at the same web address and noted that documents are still being transferred over from the old website; he said that if residents cannot find specific documents, they should call town hall for assistance.
Member Jayne Wellman shared that the Northern Middlesex Council of Governments will be providing technical assistance on ensuring the town’s compliance with the state’s new MBTA community multifamily housing requirement, which the board discussed in January.
She also recognized the 50th anniversary of the 1972 propane gas explosion, which was recently commemorated with members of the Tewksbury Fire Department and members of neighboring communities’ fire departments.
The board closed the regular meeting and convened an executive session for town manager contract negotiations.
The next meeting is scheduled for March 8, 2022. Residents may find the meeting agenda on the town website. The meeting may be viewed on Comcast channel 99 and Verizon channel 33.
