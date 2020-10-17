TEWKSBURY — Hope. It is a word that is not seen as often as it should in today’s world. With a global pandemic, stress over the upcoming presidential election and general uncertainty about the future of this country, it is easy to feel hopeless and lost.
However, Katie Houle, of the Villa at Meadowview in Tewksbury, described a coloring project to the senior residents of the Villa, and has turned it into a reminder that, even in the darkest of times, there is always hope.
Houle outlined the inspiration behind the Hope Project: “The Hope coloring project was inspired by the gratitude expressed by the residents at the two elderly housing sites I work at, for all of the things that they have.”
In terms of project participation, Houle had this to say:
“So far, nine residents have participated in the project. We have opened up working on a second project currently through both of the housing sites I work at, looping in Billerica to the project along with Tewksbury.”
When asked about what gives the residents hope, Houle answered, “Grandchildren, flowers, first responders.”
Houle also described what gives her hope: “Community engagement brings me hope. The possibility of improving someone’s day, and the give and take that happens when you open yourself up to service.”
Additionally, Houle explained how this project is important in the world we currently live in.
“I think this is a timely project for the world we live in, as there are so many things around us to be grateful for if we just take a moment to look. There is a lot of chaos happening right now, but along with the chaos there is a lot of helping and positivity. It is important, now more then ever, to develop a practice of gratitude and hope, because with that comes a hugely positive impact on your wellbeing.”
Where is the Hope Project headed?
Houle explains that “currently we are working on another coloring project of the word ‘Hope.’ The finished images will be donated to the New England Pediatric Care Center in Billerica for display. So many of the people I work with in elderly housing want to give back to the community they live in, and this iteration of The Hope Project is a perfect way to do so. I think this project would translate really well to schools, and I intend to engage more community partners with the project as we continue along with it.”
In terms of its current location, “This project is displayed in the Common Room corridor in The Villa at Meadowview, Tewksbury,” said Houle.
Other events that the Villa at Meadowview has conducted are also outlined.
“We have done card making, call-in programming, and puzzles.”
Houle additionally informed the Town Crier that the residents have not yet been able to connect with family members, whether through Zoom or in person.
When asked about donations, Houle explained, “People can reach out to me, khoule@esmv.org, with any donation inquiries. Or (they can) make a financial donation to Elder Services of the Merrimack Valley and North Shore, the non-profit agency that I work with.”
In times of isolation, adjustment, and chaos, it is inspiring to see how residents, particularly elderly citizens, are holding onto hope during this pandemic. The Hope Project serves as a reminder to citizens of all ages that, no matter how tough things get, there is always a beacon of light that keeps all of us motivated.
