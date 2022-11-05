Stanford's elderly owners had to move to an assisted living facility when he was 14

Stanford found himself a senior shelter cat after his elderly owners had to give him up to move to an assisted living facility at the age of 14. Luckily, he was given a second chance, being adopted by a new loving family and is happy and healthy at the age of 18!

As the calendar turns deep into the fall season, we are reminded that fall is not only a time for change, but also a time to prepare a safe refuge for the storms that may lie ahead.

Metaphorically speaking, this school of thought may be why November is National Adopt a Senior Pet Month. This month is dedicated to helping older pets transition from a ma­jor change in their homelife and offer them a safe refuge in new, loving homes.

Many people who go to shelters looking to ad­opt a pet are only in pursuit of finding a puppy or a kitten, completely overlooking older dogs and cats.

The sad reality is that older pets spend up to four times longer in a shelter waiting to be adopted, and many are never able to find a new forever home.

Often old­er shelter pets are assumed to have behavior problems or oth­er unwanted issues be­cause of their past life­style. But the truth is many senior shelter pets were beloved pets of elderly owners who either passed or needed to move to assisted living situations.

In fact, most senior shelter pets have lived the ma­jority of their lives in loving homes regardless of the reasons that brought them to be at a shelter.

Many potential pet owners are unprepared for the time and energy required when owning a young pet, so it may be worth the time to weigh the pros and cons of a young pet versus a senior pet. Af­ter making a comprehensive list, you may realize there are many benefits to ad­opting an older pet.

House training young puppies to do their business outside or teaching a young kitten to use the litter box can often take weeks or months of stressful training and clean-up.

Then there is the issue of behavioral training.

Most senior pets already know many basic commands like sit, stay, and down, and are typically already house trained.

Senior pets also typically are calmer, and less rambunctious and des­tructive than young pets.

The correct matching of personality between a pet and their owner is a crucial part of a successful adoption.

While young puppies and kittens are still developing their personalities, you will know as soon as you meet a senior pet whether they are quiet and re­served, cuddly and affectionate, or an independent spirit.

There are also no physical surprises with an old­er pet. What you see is what you get. Many young animals can have light coloring or short hair when they are babies, but then get a dark, thick coat when they are full grown.

With senior pets, there is no surprise with their size. Cute, tiny puppies will grow, sometimes to enormous, unexpected heights and weights, especially with mixed breeds, leaving you with a much larger dog than you planned on handling.

With the adoption of an older pet, you not only get the satisfaction of knowing you are saving a life, but that you are giving a senior pet the love and care they deserve in their twilight years.

When seriously considering adopting an older pet, be aware that pets of ad­vanced age may have some extra health issues to consider.

As with any pet adoption, be prepared to provide regular vet care, as well as preventative care and dental care to ensure good health for your new pet.

This November, shelters across the country hope that those considering ad­opting a new pet will re­consider the option of ad­opting an older pet.

Giving a second chance to the gentle, senior generation of shelter pets is a rewarding experience that will not only improve the life of a senior pet, but also positively improve the life of you and your family.

To find listings of local senior pets in search of a forever home, visit the Facebook page of Massa­chusetts Senior and Spe­cial Needs Animals in Search of Forever Homes.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.