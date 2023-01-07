TEWKSBURY — 2022 presented many changes for the Tewksbury School Committee. Here are some of the most notable moments of the past year.
The first meeting of the year in January kicked off in the midst of a year-long contract negotiation between the committee and the Tewksbury Teachers Association, as well as a spike in COVID-19 cases. Assistant Superintendent Brenda Theriault-Regan was appointed as interim superintendent following Chris Malone’s retirement.
In February, negotiations continued; following exchanges between chair Keith Sullivan and members of the Tewksbury Teachers Association in the public comments section of the meeting, member Nick Parsons walked out of the meeting. Theriault-Regan reported that the Wynn Middle School would be participating in the Grade 8 Civics MCAS pilot program.
March brought an ELA curriculum update and a farewell to members Shannon Demos and John Stadtman. Following a gel gun shooting at TMHS after a Tewksbury-Billerica game, students and staff met between the schools to discuss short- and long-term goals to maintain consistency and positive relationships. The district also ratified a memorandum of understanding with school nurses.
Following the April 2 annual town election, the committee reorganized. Bridget Garabedian was appointed chair, and Keith Sullivan was chosen as vice chair. New member Kayla Biagioni-Smith was chosen as clerk, following a tradition to appoint the top vote-getter in the most recent election to the position.
The committee discussed an open meeting law complaint. Sullivan said that the committee should look at the costs to the district of determinations on complaints and public records requests, which he called “exorbitant.” Member Nick Parsons disagreed with Sullivan’s assessment and suggested that the committee look at its own practices regarding transparency to reduce the need for public records requests.
Over the summer, the committee discussed grants to support STEM education. Theriault-Regan officially started a two-year contract as superintendent and announced several staffing changes in the district: Heath Brook principal Felicia Cenanovic moved into the district literacy director role, Dewing principal Terry Gerrish moved to the Heath Brook and current assistant principal Alexis Bosworth moved up to lead the Dewing, and current Trahan principal Jay Harding will be taking over as principal of the new Center Elementary with teacher Rob Rogers as assistant principal.
The district also convened a search committee to hire a new assistant superintendent, bringing in Westford principal Lori McDermott to fill Theriault-Regan’s former role.
In August, the committee discussed an open meeting law violation reported by residents at the committee’s Feb. 9 meeting, during which people were removed from the room. The meeting featured a tense public comment period during which members of the Tewksbury Teachers Association attempted to speak on the budget, and then-chair Keith Sullivan asked police officers to clear the public from the meeting room.
The attorney general’s office found that there was a violation of open meeting law. According to the report by the attorney general’s office, “although a public body may order a person who continues to disrupt a meeting to withdraw from the meeting, and may authorize police to remove the disruptive person from the meeting... here the committee excluded every single member of the public from its meeting, closed the doors, and then proceeded with the meeting.”
The attorney general’s office ordered the committee’s immediate and future compliance with the requirements of open meeting law, noting that similar future violations could be considered evidence of intent to violate the law.
October saw the launch of the district’s bus tracking app. The committee reviewed the unofficial enrollment numbers for the 2022-2023 school year as of Oct. 3. The district has 3,211 enrolled students, with 758 students at TMHS. With the inclusion of the pre-K program, the Dewing School is the largest elementary school with 555 students.
In November, a $100,000 grant was awarded by the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education for after school and out of school time, supporting the Penguin Pride Program at the Heath Brook and summer credit recovery programs at the Wynn and TMHS.
Assistant Superintendent Lori McDermott delivered good news about the district’s 2022 spring MCAS performance. The district is performing above the state level in English, math, and science, and very few students did not pass. Though fewer students met proficiency standards, most students showed growth.
The committee closed out the year by reviewing the results of a data privacy audit with STEM Director Jason Stamp, conducted in partnership with a K-12 privacy consultant. Students and families also had the chance to visit the new Center Elementary School before second, third, and fourth-graders move into the school in early January. Teachers also packed and moved their classrooms.
The next meeting is scheduled for Jan. 11, 2023. The meeting may be viewed on Comcast channel 22 and Verizon channel 3.
