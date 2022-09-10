TEWKSBURY — As part of the Tewksbury Public Library’s summer series Outdoor: Take A Hike Tewksbury, the library partnered with the Open Space and Recreation Plan Committee to provide trail walks on the designated conservation parcels in town.
Walks were guided by Bruce Shick of the Open Space committee, and supported by Beautification Committee member and plant/tree expert Kathy MacInnis. Wildlife of Tewksbury’s Peter Chase, also a member of the Open Space committee, was on hand, as was Karyn Sliva and member J.W. Buckley.
The 7-hike series included Rogers Park, the Bay Circuit Trail Connection, Pinnacle Street Trail, Chandler Well Fields at Chandler Street, Tewksbury Hospital Pines Cemetery, Chandler Well Fields at Kevin Street, and Poplar Street Well Fields.
The Shawsheen Overlook was also included. All hikes were on Saturdays at 10 a.m. via registration through the library.
“We want people to get out and enjoy these spaces,” said Shick.
The committee worked hard since 2013 to clean up trails and make the wooded areas accessible. There are rules and regulations that govern the parcels such as no ATVs, which destroy habitat and disturb wildlife, but residents are welcomed to take pictures, walk dogs on leashes, and enjoy the pockets of quiet in safe and friendly surroundings.
During the walks, member Karyn Sliva discussed the hobby of geocaching with participants and explained that several of the town’s parks and open space have these little hidden treasures. Multiple locations also have letterboxes, a cousin to geocaching. Information may be found at geocaching.com or atlasquest.com, where finders can register for free and start their own adventure.
Sliva shared that she used one of the hikes to replace a recently “muggled” cache, a reference to a geocache that had been tampered with.
“An inquisitive person on the hike soon discovered the treasure,” said Sliva, who noted the person was careful not to divulge the location to the group.
Member J.W. Buckley said, “It was a special opportunity to be able to discuss my ongoing project of a permanently installed, professional-caliber disc golf course on the Tewksbury State Hospital campus. It was a joy to walk the same trails I first explored as a boy, some 35 years ago, and answer questions about both the richness of the land’s history and the promise of the land’s future.”
Plans for the course are in discussion, and would support the Open Space Plan as adopted in 2019.
Resident reaction to the walks was very positive.
New OSRC member JoAnn Brace said, “I was looking for places to walk and people to walk with. Someone told me the library was doing walks. I looked into it and soon discovered the walks were a part of the Open Space Committee. I have lived in town for 34 years and never knew Tewksbury had so much open space. After the second walk I knew I wanted to be a part of this committee. I want to be able to help to keep these spaces open.”
Brace applied and was appointed to the committee this summer.
According to Robert Hayes, event organizer at the Tewksbury Public Library, the walks were a big success and there are plans for the committee to offer guided hikes in the future. In the meantime, residents are encouraged to explore the parks on their own. Maps are available on the town website, and via QR code at trailheads, accessible with a mobile device.
