TEWKSBURY — In a proactive effort to bolster disaster preparedness and response across Massa­chu­setts, the Northeast Emergency Management Training & Education Center (NEMTEC) hosted the ‘Science of Disaster’ course from Aug. 22-24, 2023, at the Northern Mid­dlesex Regional Emer­gency Communications Center in Tewksbury.

The advanced training session is offered as part of the Emergency Manage­ment Institute’s (EMI) N­ational Emergency Man­agement Basic Academy, designed to empower emergency management professionals with a deeper understanding of the scientific underpinnings of various catastrophic events.

NEMTEC is a vital collaboration among the six New England states — led by the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) — as they come together to share resources and develop comprehensive training programs that adapt to the changing needs of the emergency management profession and the region.

NEMTEC offers a valuable opportunity for emer­gency management professionals looking to im­prove their training and increase their knowledge and abilities during a critical time when the threat landscape, including the effects of climate change, has led to a fivefold in­crease in weather-related disasters, as reported by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) of the United Nations.

The ‘Science of Disaster’ course comprehensively explored the scientific foundations of a range of different extreme events. These encompassed earth­quakes, hurricanes, tropical storms, flooding, tornadoes, wildfires, haz­ar­dous materials incidents, technological disasters, and radiological incidents. Attendees gain­­ed a profound understanding of each disaster's mechanics, implications, and stra­tegic re­sponses.

Participants in the course spent 24 hours in the classroom, immersing themselves in a dy­namic learning environment de­signed to provide a thorough understanding of the scientific principles under­pinning a wide array of catastrophic events. The course, fa­cilitated by ex­pert in­structors from NEMTEC’s training ca­dre, delved into the intricate interactions between natural and technological disasters, highlighting their potential impacts on communities and infrastructures.

"In the face of recent impactful events across the region, we recognize the critical role of equipping our emergency ma­nagers with the expertise needed to make informed decisions and protect our communities,” said MEMA Director Dawn Brantley. “Their enhanced understanding of the intricate relationships between science and disasters will greatly contribute to building a resilient Mas­sachusetts.”

“MEMA's commitment to enhancing disaster pre paredness reflects the agency's dedication to the safety and well-being of Massachusetts residents,” said NEMTEC Learning and Develop­ment Manager Jonathan Miller. “As the challenges posed by climate change continue to unfold, NEMTEC stands resolute in its mission to empower emergency man­agement professionals throughout the New Eng­land region with the knowledge and skills to navigate the most complex and dynamic disaster scenarios.”

For more information on upcoming, locally of­fered, National Emer­gency Management Ba­sic Academy programs or courses for emergency management professionals, please visit the NEMTEC webpage.

