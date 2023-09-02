TEWKSBURY — In a proactive effort to bolster disaster preparedness and response across Massachusetts, the Northeast Emergency Management Training & Education Center (NEMTEC) hosted the ‘Science of Disaster’ course from Aug. 22-24, 2023, at the Northern Middlesex Regional Emergency Communications Center in Tewksbury.
The advanced training session is offered as part of the Emergency Management Institute’s (EMI) National Emergency Management Basic Academy, designed to empower emergency management professionals with a deeper understanding of the scientific underpinnings of various catastrophic events.
NEMTEC is a vital collaboration among the six New England states — led by the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) — as they come together to share resources and develop comprehensive training programs that adapt to the changing needs of the emergency management profession and the region.
NEMTEC offers a valuable opportunity for emergency management professionals looking to improve their training and increase their knowledge and abilities during a critical time when the threat landscape, including the effects of climate change, has led to a fivefold increase in weather-related disasters, as reported by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) of the United Nations.
The ‘Science of Disaster’ course comprehensively explored the scientific foundations of a range of different extreme events. These encompassed earthquakes, hurricanes, tropical storms, flooding, tornadoes, wildfires, hazardous materials incidents, technological disasters, and radiological incidents. Attendees gained a profound understanding of each disaster's mechanics, implications, and strategic responses.
Participants in the course spent 24 hours in the classroom, immersing themselves in a dynamic learning environment designed to provide a thorough understanding of the scientific principles underpinning a wide array of catastrophic events. The course, facilitated by expert instructors from NEMTEC’s training cadre, delved into the intricate interactions between natural and technological disasters, highlighting their potential impacts on communities and infrastructures.
"In the face of recent impactful events across the region, we recognize the critical role of equipping our emergency managers with the expertise needed to make informed decisions and protect our communities,” said MEMA Director Dawn Brantley. “Their enhanced understanding of the intricate relationships between science and disasters will greatly contribute to building a resilient Massachusetts.”
“MEMA's commitment to enhancing disaster pre paredness reflects the agency's dedication to the safety and well-being of Massachusetts residents,” said NEMTEC Learning and Development Manager Jonathan Miller. “As the challenges posed by climate change continue to unfold, NEMTEC stands resolute in its mission to empower emergency management professionals throughout the New England region with the knowledge and skills to navigate the most complex and dynamic disaster scenarios.”
For more information on upcoming, locally offered, National Emergency Management Basic Academy programs or courses for emergency management professionals, please visit the NEMTEC webpage.
