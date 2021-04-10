The Lowell Ceme­tery on Knapp Avenue is situated along the Con­cord River. Opened in 1841, the property is listed on the Na­tional Historic Register of Places and is a lovely place to walk and enjoy the serenity.

Inspired by Mount Au­burn Cemetery in Cam­bridge, Lowell Cemetery is described as an “outdoor sculpture park” in ad­dition to a final resting place for the deceased. In the 1800s, residents of Lo­well, and many other communities, would visit ce­meteries to enjoy the landscape, escape the heat, and admire the artwork long before indoor art mu­seums were even conceived, according to Rich­ard Howe, a Lowell historian.

Aside from its paved and easy walking, the cemetery has labeled its nu­mer­ous trees for an added layer of interest. Norway maple, Northern red oak, Flowering cherry, Haw­thorn, and Saucer magnolia are just some of the horticultural gems that line the roads of the property. A dedicated grounds crew and grounds committee keep the property in impeccable condition for the enjoyment of all.

Numerous influential figures from Lowell rest in this cemetery, and the artwork of its monuments is a testament to the individual and the artisans of the time. Additionally, there are several monuments which take on great whimsy, reflecting an attitude of celebration of the life instead of mourning the death.

In non-COVID times, the cemetery offers walking tours, but has now made its self-guided tour map available online. In addition, an 18-minute video about the property titled Cemetery Gates is narrated by Howe and is a fascinating look into the history of Lowell and the many people who were innovators and influencers in the late 1800s and early 1900s in the area.

One of many imposing monuments is the Ayer Lion. Made of marble and standing over 15 feet high, the lion was created in London by sculptor Price Joy for J.C Ayer, a pharmaceutical tycoon who lived in Lowell.

The cemetery has a very large columbaria as well; a place for cremated re­mains to rest. When it was built in 2015, it was the lar­gest curved columbaria in the world.

Other residents of note include Edith Nourse Ro­gers, who served in the House of Representatives and for whom the Vet­er­ans Administration Cam­pus in Bedford is named, the Honorable Paul Tson­gas, former U.S. Senator and Congressman, Free­man Shedd, an early in­dustrialist who deeded the land for Shedd Park to the City of Lowell, and Dr. Mo­ses Greeley Parker, who introduced the idea of in­dividual telephone numbers as a way to keep com­munication open during a measles outbreak in the 1870s.

The cemetery is open from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. for walking and may be ac­cessed from Knapp Ave­nue behind Shedd Park or from Lawrence Street. Bicycles are not allowed.

Lowellcemetery.com

