The Lowell Cemetery on Knapp Avenue is situated along the Concord River. Opened in 1841, the property is listed on the National Historic Register of Places and is a lovely place to walk and enjoy the serenity.
Inspired by Mount Auburn Cemetery in Cambridge, Lowell Cemetery is described as an “outdoor sculpture park” in addition to a final resting place for the deceased. In the 1800s, residents of Lowell, and many other communities, would visit cemeteries to enjoy the landscape, escape the heat, and admire the artwork long before indoor art museums were even conceived, according to Richard Howe, a Lowell historian.
Aside from its paved and easy walking, the cemetery has labeled its numerous trees for an added layer of interest. Norway maple, Northern red oak, Flowering cherry, Hawthorn, and Saucer magnolia are just some of the horticultural gems that line the roads of the property. A dedicated grounds crew and grounds committee keep the property in impeccable condition for the enjoyment of all.
Numerous influential figures from Lowell rest in this cemetery, and the artwork of its monuments is a testament to the individual and the artisans of the time. Additionally, there are several monuments which take on great whimsy, reflecting an attitude of celebration of the life instead of mourning the death.
In non-COVID times, the cemetery offers walking tours, but has now made its self-guided tour map available online. In addition, an 18-minute video about the property titled Cemetery Gates is narrated by Howe and is a fascinating look into the history of Lowell and the many people who were innovators and influencers in the late 1800s and early 1900s in the area.
One of many imposing monuments is the Ayer Lion. Made of marble and standing over 15 feet high, the lion was created in London by sculptor Price Joy for J.C Ayer, a pharmaceutical tycoon who lived in Lowell.
The cemetery has a very large columbaria as well; a place for cremated remains to rest. When it was built in 2015, it was the largest curved columbaria in the world.
Other residents of note include Edith Nourse Rogers, who served in the House of Representatives and for whom the Veterans Administration Campus in Bedford is named, the Honorable Paul Tsongas, former U.S. Senator and Congressman, Freeman Shedd, an early industrialist who deeded the land for Shedd Park to the City of Lowell, and Dr. Moses Greeley Parker, who introduced the idea of individual telephone numbers as a way to keep communication open during a measles outbreak in the 1870s.
The cemetery is open from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. for walking and may be accessed from Knapp Avenue behind Shedd Park or from Lawrence Street. Bicycles are not allowed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.