The Tewksbury Board of Health met on Thursday, March 17, 2022. Members Charles Roux and Anthony Boschetti were not present.
The meeting opened with chairperson Raymond Barry announcing that the absence of members did not affect the quorum, but could impact the planned public hearing. The minutes of the Feb. 17, 2022 meeting were approved.
A body art apprentice came before the board from Lucid Arts tattoo studio for the standard meet and greet. Body art apprentices typically appear before the board after meeting with Health Director Shannon Gillis, who reviews applicant’s credentials and ensures familiarity with infection control regulations.
Barry said a time would be scheduled for a working group to review the Keeping of Animals regulations.
The next agenda item was a public hearing on the Keeping of Animals for Elaine Oliveira on behalf of Dinis Oliveira, 199 Marston St. The applicant was offered the opportunity to reschedule the hearing to next meeting when all five members would be present. Oliveira and her counsel conferred off camera and decided to continue to the April 21, 2022 meeting.
The next discussion was about the September, 2021 order to remove all animals from Oliveira Farm based on a revocation of permit for the Keeping of Animals. According to Barry, the farm has been out of compliance for 177 days and the fine of $100 per day is now $17,700.
Animal control officers Pam Thomas, Ashley Chmiel, and Christine Gualtieri reported two ponies, two goats, five hens, two Muscovy ducks, and a rooster, in addition to feral cats on the property, despite the order.
The officers presented a slide show of findings as relates to public health, having been on the property over 25 times since June. Images showed a large pile of trash and debris near animal pens, moldy hay due to improper storage, piles of bread bags, exposed grain which could be accessed by rodents, animal feces, and other sanitation conditions of concern.
A mini horse on the property also has hooves that have not been trimmed properly, which can cause discomfort, according to the officers. Buckets of stagnant water were observed.
According to inspector Thomas, “red flags are everywhere.”
The officers stated the conditions leave the property open to raccoons, skunks, foxes, rats, and “a new predator in town” — a stoat, which is a member of the weasel family. Concerns were raised about the cats wandering off the property and transferring disease to other people and pets in the community.
Additionally, the open and unattended condition of the property leaves it vulnerable to wild animals potentially being exposed to disease.
“This property is well out of the boundaries of what is expected for the keeping of animals in this community, any community, in this state or any other state… this is neglect,” said Thomas.
“It’s a perfect storm waiting to happen,” added Thomas.
“There is a public health emergency at this property,” said Barry. “The board has been overly generous... and I feel like we’ve been taken advantage of.”
Member Robert Scarano stated that the matter will be referred to town counsel and the property will have a lien placed against it, or put into receivership, if compliance is not immediate. Scarano made a motion to refer the matter to town counsel if the animals were not removed in seven days, and seek whatever remedies are necessary to bring the property into compliance for the safety of the neighborhood.
In other business, the board is offering two Serv Safe training courses on April 11 and May 16 from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. at Chelmsford town hall. Capped at 32 people per class, all Tewksbury food establishments will have the opportunity to attend for $25 to stay up to date on food regulations. This program is funded through a grant shared with Billerica, Chelmsford and Tyngsborough.
Typically, the training costs hundreds of dollars. Tewksbury’s food code requires that one Serv Safe certified employee must be on staff during all hours a food establishment is open. The board accepted the updated food code.
Minimum sanitation standards for frozen desserts was approved. This includes a requirement that a log be kept for all of the cleaning of frozen dessert machines.
The next meeting of the board is Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 6 p.m.
