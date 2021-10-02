TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Board of Selectmen met on Sept. 14, 2021, for an in-person meeting at town hall.
The board approved a liquor license transfer and change of location application from Radhe Enterprises (Crystals General Store) to EKS Corporation (Shell Food Mart).
The board approved two National Grid conduit petitions at Livingston Street and Grammy’s Way.
The board held a public hearing to lay out Robbie Terris Way. The Planning Board voted on Monday to approve an as-built acceptance and the release of two bonds totaling over $44,000 for Joe LaLiberte and Robert Fondelli.
Member Jayne Wellman asked if there were stormwater issues with the layout; Town Manager Richard Montuori said that the town engineer did not submit any comments suggesting there were any issues.
The board voted to approve the layout and accept the street. Acceptance of the street as a public way will be voted on at special Town Meeting on Oct. 5, 2021 under Article 15.
The board reviewed a sewer agreement for Joan’s Farm at 100 Donny Martel Way. The Joan’s Farm development is being sold and the agreement is being transferred to the new owner.
Montuori asked the board to ensure that all indemnification and insurance bond information be submitted to the town when the agreement is complete. Attorney Joshua Fox explained that Metropolitan Capital Group, LLC, or their nominee, is taking over the property from developer Arnie Martel and will be providing all compliance documentation.
Martel was recently charged with tax evasion by the Department of Justice. Montuori added that there is no change to the agreement itself. Fox explained that at the point of closing, a sole purpose entity will be formed under a yet to be determined name.
The board voted to authorize the town manager to complete the change.
The board appointed new building commissioner Mark Bertonassi to the zoning bylaw committee. Bertonassi joined the town in June following the retirement of longtime building commissioner Ed Johnson.
“The [former] building commissioner was previously on the committee, and the knowledge of the enforcement side is valuable to the committee,” said member Todd Johnson, the current chair of the zoning bylaw committee.
The board made board and committee appointments. The board appointed Timothy Swett, Danielle Corsino and Mark Kratman to the economic development committee; Kratman was formerly the selectmen’s representative to the committee.
The board appointed Jacob Brothers to the local housing partnership. The board appointed Shana Abbott, Mary Buonanno, David Crisci, Sarah Manchester, Colin McNaught, Angela Crane, and Diane Casazza to the Massachusetts Cultural Council, with two open seats remaining.
The board appointed John Buckley to the open space and recreation plan committee. The board appointed Arafat Akbar, Barbara Chappie, Erin Knyff, Renee Reyer, and Kara Sennott to the public events and celebration committee.
The board appointed Corey Sherbino, Maria Sandra Schram, and Ashley Lynne Turner to the beautification committee. The board appointed Kayla Biagioni-Smith to serve as resident at-large on the North Street & Trahan reuse committee.
The board appointed Joseph Cary to the Zoning Board of Appeals as an associate member.
The board appointed Town Accountant Al Rego as a records access officer.
Montuori reported to the board that 2020 Census data has been partially released. The town’s population increased by approximately 2,300 people (8.2 percent). The number of housing units increased by 6.8 percent from 2010.
Montuori said that Town Clerk Denise Graffeo will present a new precinct plan for voting; precincts cannot exceed more than 4,000 residents, so a new precinct will be added with reapportionment.
Montuori added that the town will be flushing hydrants over the next 8-10 weeks.
Montuori also informed the board that the Hanover Company has submitted a Chapter 40B project proposal to the state for 300 Ames Pond Road; the town will have until Oct. 13 to provide input on the application.
Montuori asked several town committees to send comments to his office to be included in a letter to the state, and suggested that the board put together a special meeting to compile the requests.
Wellman asked the town manager to set up a webpage for residents to submit comments. While not a public hearing, chairman Jay Kelly allowed residents to ask questions or share comments with the board “because I’m a rule breaker,” he said.
In committee updates, members Johnson and Mackey shared that the zoning bylaw committee is working on revising the zoning bylaw for spring Town Meeting. Stronach said that the local housing partnership has not received any bids for a consultant.
[author’s note: in July, the board voted to approve an expenditure of $30,000 out of the town’s local housing trust fund to pay the first year of an estimated three years in consultant’s fees to handle paperwork and approvals with state and local housing departments. LHP chair Nancy Reed said the committee did not have set goals for the position but would discuss opportunities once a consultant was hired]
Wellman thanked the police and fire departments for attending and presenting the annual 9/11 memorial ceremony at the Tewksbury Public Library.
The next meeting is scheduled for Sept. 28, 2021. Residents may find the meeting agenda on the town website. The meeting may be viewed on Comcast channel 99 and Verizon channel 33.
