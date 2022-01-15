TEWKSBURY — Following a site visit on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, the Andover Zoning Board of Appeals met on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022 to continue the public hearing and render a decision for a special permit for an unpermitted contractor yard at 1323 South St.
The property, owned by Matthew Strong of Andover, is in Andover but only accessible via Tewksbury’s South Street. At issue was Strong’s clearing of the land and establishment of a contractor yard on the lot which is zoned Industrial A, according to Andover’s zoning bylaw.
Strong owns another yard in Andover on an Industrial G parcel and claimed through his attorney that he thought this lot was the same.
Members of the Andover Zoning Board of Appeals first learned of this when Strong filed for a special permit when Andover Building Commissioner Chris Clemente determined that the owner had created the yard without permits and issued a cease-and-desist order.
Strong appeared in front of the ZBA on Dec. 2, 2021 with counsel and argued that the area is industrial by nature. Strong admitted the mistake but sought to move forward with a special permit with conditions.
Tewksbury residents of South Street and abutting Fieldstone Circle raised strong objections, citing noise, lack of notification, stormwater issues, and the fact that no buffer was left when Strong clearcut the lot.
At the Jan. 6, 2022 hearing, Strong’s attorney appealed to the board to grant the special permit, suggesting that the property was an improvement over illegal ATV use which had been alleged on the site, adding that 130 arborvitaes had been planted as a buffer, and that his business was not causing noise or storing hazardous materials.
The attorney also asserted that residents of the area already were familiar with industrial conditions, citing businesses located one half mile away.
Tewksbury’s Tom Lambert, a 56-year resident of South Street, explained to the board that he felt the applicant was mischaracterizing the area; he asked the board to adhere to Andover’s own zoning bylaws and stated that current screening is insufficient.
Lambert highlighted other issues, including the lack of stormwater management, site visitors parking in AVIS conservation area parking lots, and the residents being left on their own to police the area, now active with contractor trucks.
Bernie Hulme, an abutter on Fieldstone Circle, explained that the vehicle lights are “flashing through my windows” from the property at all hours. Residents had previously provided the board with pictures and videos of activity on the site.
Once the public hearing was closed, members of the Andover ZBA discussed the issue, expressing concern that Strong did all of the site work without permission, and had he come before the board with a site plan, landscaping plan, etc. they would have considered his proposal within the guidelines of the IA designation.
The use of a contractor yard is allowed only by special permit in the IA zone, something Strong sought only after receiving the cease-and-desist order from Andover’s building commissioner.
ZBA member Ellen Keller researched other IA properties in Andover and explained that they are all surrounded by residences, just as this parcel is.
“The authors of this likely understood that certain accommodations were needed to protect the other residences. This should inform what we do,” said Keller.
She discussed large concrete blocks used to delineate each contractor’s area on the property: “In no way do those concrete blocks meet the setback” she said.
Member Dan Lopez was greatly distressed by the “acres of trees” that had been clear cut; Keller added, “that’s a tragedy — that’s a 50 year problem.”
The general consensus of the board was Strong’s failure to follow the rules and obtain the required permits for the lot, which would have included submission of a stormwater management plan, setbacks, buffer zones, etc. The board felt the current yard plan has too much of an impact on the land, and would not have met their regulations.
Board chair Elizabeth Oltman said, “I don’t think this plan shows what they are intending in the future, which is scary.”
The board voted unanimously to deny the special permit for the contractor yard and uphold the building commissioner’s cease and desist order for the operation. The property owner does have the option to submit a substantially different plan for the property in the future.
