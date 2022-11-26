TEWKSBURY — Tewksbury and Billerica Animal Control Officer Ashley Chmiel was recently chosen as the Animal Control Officer of the Year for 2022. The award, given by the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (MSPCA) and the Animal Rescue League of Boston (ARL), was announced in early November.
The award honors an animal control officer whose efforts in their local community throughout the year have promoted responsible pet ownership, according to the MSPCA and the ARL. The award was presented in late October at a banquet held by the Animal Control Officers Association of Massachusetts.
Recipients of the award manifest a dedicated, humane attitude toward the treatment and well-being of all animals, effectively enforce pet responsibility laws, conduct public awareness and humane education programs, and maintain cooperative working relationships with other agencies involved with animals, such as state and local government departments, other ACOs, and animal protection groups.
Officer Chmiel’s nominations for ACO of the Year included a number of accolades, heralding her dedication to animals and community, professionalism, and compassion, including excellent organizational and communication skills.
Colleague and Tewksbury Animal inspector Pam Thomas was thrilled to hear of Ashley’s award.
Said Thomas of Chmiel, “her work ethic is certainly award winning! She is dedicated to the welfare of all animals regardless if domestic or wild! She works tirelessly trying to educate and inform the public on many different platforms. She continues to go above and beyond on a risky basis. Even when she’s not working she’s accessible to her team including myself.”
One of Chmiel’s main goals is to educate pet owners, according to a press release from the organization. Informing pet owners of responsibility laws and helping people make necessary changes is the first line of action. Chmiel hopes to only use enforcement if the sharing of information and resources doesn’t solve issues. She often uses the Billerica & Tewksbury ACO Facebook page to communicate educational information with the public.
One story that was shared about Officer Chmiel was her call to visit a home with 97 cats after Tewksbury Police and Fire observed the conditions during a medical emergency. Chmiel coordinated the response by contacting non-profit organizations to assist in the collection cats at the home, as well as splitting the intake so as not to over-burden one location.
Chmiel spent a lot of time communicating with the owner, who just lost his wife. Chmiel knew that going from a home full of animals to a complete empty nest would be difficult for this owner, and advocated for his well-being by working with the shelters and veterinarians to identify two cats he could take back after being treated.
As described in the release, Chmiel’s understanding and compassion for the owner led to her working with the Board of Health and professional cleaners so that two cats could be given back to the owner.
Tewksbury Health Director Shannon Gillis said, “Ashley has been an incredible resource for the Health Department from education to enforcement. She is very passionate about her job as well as the well-being of animals. She is always willing to go the extra mile. This award is extremely impressive and couldn’t have gone to a better person!”
