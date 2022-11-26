Tewksbury/Billerica ACO Ashley Chmiel was recently recognized as Massachusetts Animaal Control Officer of the Year

Tewksbury/Billerica ACO Ashley Chmiel was recently recognized as Massachusetts Animaal Control Officer of the Year by the MSPCA and the Animal Rescue League. Pictured are Billerica/Tewksbury animal control officer Casey Smith, MSPCA-Angell Director of Advocacy Kara Holmquist, Chmiel, MSPCA-Angell Law Enforcement officer Martha Parkhurst, Animal Rescue League of Boston Director of Advocacy Allison Blanck, and Billerica/Tewksbury animal control officer Christina Gualtieri. (Courtesy photo)

TEWKSBURY — Tewks­bury and Billerica Ani­mal Control Officer Ash­ley Chmiel was recently chosen as the Animal Con­trol Officer of the Year for 2022. The award, giv­en by the Massachusetts Society for the Preven­tion of Cruelty to Ani­mals (MSPCA) and the Animal Rescue League of Bos­ton (ARL), was announ­ced in early November. 

The award honors an animal control officer whose efforts in their local community through­out the year have promoted responsible pet ownership, according to the MSPCA and the ARL. The award was presented in late October at a banquet held by the Animal Control Officers Associa­tion of Massachusetts.

Recipients of the award manifest a dedicated, humane attitude toward the treatment and well-being of all animals, effectively enforce pet responsibility laws, conduct public awareness and humane education programs, and maintain cooperative working re­lationships with other agencies involved with animals, such as state and local government de­partments, other ACOs, and animal protection groups.

Officer Chmiel’s nominations for ACO of the Year included a number of accolades, heralding her dedication to animals and community, professionalism, and compassion, including excellent organizational and communication skills.

Colleague and Tewks­bury Animal inspector Pam Thomas was thrilled to hear of Ashley’s award.

Said Thomas of Chmiel, “her work ethic is certainly award winning! She is dedicated to the welfare of all animals regardless if domestic or wild! She works tirelessly trying to educate and inform the public on many different platforms. She continues to go above and beyond on a risky basis. Even when she’s not working she’s accessible to her team including myself.”

One of Chmiel’s main goals is to educate pet owners, according to a press release from the organization. Informing pet owners of responsibility laws and helping people make necessary changes is the first line of action. Chmiel hopes to only use enforcement if the sharing of information and resources doesn’t solve issues. She often uses the Billerica & Tewksbury ACO Facebook page to communicate educational information with the public.

One story that was shared about Officer Chmiel was her call to visit a home with 97 cats after Tewks­bury Police and Fire ob­served the conditions during a medical emergency. Chmiel coordinated the response by contacting non-profit organizations to assist in the collection cats at the home, as well as splitting the intake so as not to over-burden one lo­cation.

Chmiel spent a lot of time communicating with the owner, who just lost his wife. Chmiel knew that going from a home full of animals to a complete empty nest would be difficult for this owner, and advocated for his well-being by working with the shelters and veterinarians to identify two cats he could take back after being treated.

As described in the re­lease, Chmiel’s understanding and compassion for the owner led to her working with the Board of Health and professional cleaners so that two cats could be given back to the owner.

Tewksbury Health Direc­tor Shannon Gillis said, “Ashley has been an in­credible resource for the Health Department from education to enforcement. She is very passionate about her job as well as the well-being of animals. She is always willing to go the extra mile. This award is extremely impressive and couldn’t have gone to a better person!”

