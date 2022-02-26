On Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, U.S. District Court Judge George A. O’Toole Jr. sentenced Tewksbury developer Arnold Martel, 61, to two years of probation for defrauding the government of nearly $500,000 in taxes.
Government prosecutors had sought 18 months in prison and one year of supervised release for Martel’s deliberate tax evasion and failure to report income for upgrades to units in a condominium complex on East Street.
According to the United States Attorney’s office for the District of Massachusetts, Martel must pay $482,489 in restitution and a $25,000 fine to the IRS.
According to charging documents, for the tax years 2014 through 2017, Martel personally received more than $1.2 million in payments for upgrades to the Bella Woods condominiums his company sold in Tewksbury. United States v. Arnold Martel alleged that buyers of the Bella Woods condominiums “paid for extras and upgrades to the units, including hardwood floors, additional lighting, and upgraded bathrooms” via checks paid to Martel directly.
Martel endorsed checks and deposited the payments into his personal accounts or cashed them, but did not report this income on his tax returns according to the allegations. Martel did, however, deduct the expenses for the construction of the upgrades on his tax returns, according to court documents. The result of this action was a federal tax loss of over $482,000.
Martel pleaded guilty to one count of tax evasion Thursday, May 13, 2021 according to federal prosecutors. U.S. District Court Judge George A. O’Toole Jr. had originally scheduled sentencing for Martel for Sept. 22, 2021.
Martel owns A & M Land Corp. and has developed numerous condominium and apartment properties in Tewksbury including Bella Woods, Katie Estates, The Residence at Joan’s Farm, Martel Estates, Frasier Estates, Eagles Landing, and Blacksmith Village on Bligh Street among others.
For the tax evasion charge, Martel could have been sentenced to up to five years in prison as well as levied a fine of at least $250,000 in addition to restitution. The U.S attorney’s office documents state that “the charge of tax evasion provides for a sentence of up to five years in prison, up to three years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000 or twice the gross gain or loss, whichever is greater.”
According to Martel’s plea deal, “the Defendant has accepted responsibility” for his crimes.
United States Attorney Rachael S. Rollins and Joleen D. Simpson, Special Agent in Charge of the Internal Revenue Service’s Criminal Investigation in Boston made the announcement last week. Assistant U.S. Attorney David Holcomb of Rollins’ Securities, Financial & Cyber Fraud Unit prosecuted the case, according to Department of Justice documents.
