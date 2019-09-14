The tradition of attending a state fair is something that caps off many a summer. Who doesn’t enjoy visiting the 4H displays of canned vegetables, dried flower arrangements, winning pies and painstakingly crafted quilts?
Before the Tilt-A-Whirl and deep-fried Oreos were ever conceived of, state fairs were showcasing livestock and celebrating the harvest. The fairs were a way for farmers to show off their hard work and remind attendees of the great importance of handcrafts and agriculture in daily life.
The first state fair in the nation was held in 1841 in the town of Geddes, New York, just outside of Syracuse on the shores of Onondaga Lake. That fair drew 15,000 people to a new type of event. Fairs ran several days and offered food and contests and displays; in 2018, nearly 1.3 million visitors attended the vast 375-acre, multi-week extravaganza.
The New York State fair became a model for other states to bring their agricultural, political and celebrity forces together to create a family friendly experience and highlight some economic engines in their regions. NYSF is now the third largest state fair in the nation and has expanded well beyond sheep shearing and the giant pumpkin contest.
For those seeking a cultural experience, permanent museums abound to educate visitors on New York’s industrial history. The Witter Agricultural Museum houses a fully constructed log cabin and runs demonstrations from local craftspeople; the Carriage Museum features horse-drawn vehicles as well as blacksmithing skills. Other exhibits include “A Path Through Maritime History: Lighthouses and Life-Saving,” an antique tractor display, and a historic trainyard.
The fair plays host to a wide array of animals. An exotic zoo allows visitors to see camels, giraffes, and multi-horned Jacob sheep, and New York’s farm families show off 10,000 of their prize-winning goats, llamas, pigs, and especially cows. Ask farmers all your questions about the gentle giants, watch a 4-H animal showing competition, or learn about the dairy process with a milking demonstration. One of the most wholesome experiences is the Dairy Cow Live Birthing Center, where visitors can meet newborn calves daily.
The Center of Progress building is famous for its live demonstrations of kitchen utensils, including vegetable spiralizers and cooking skillets. Test out a massage chair, buy a hot tub, or marvel at the massive sand sculpture (this year’s theme celebrated the Wizard of Oz and the 50th anniversary of the moon landing). The Wegmans Art and Home Center houses craft and fine arts displays, including a quilt showcase, as well as cooking demonstrations from Wegmans chefs.
The Iroquois Indian Village hosts traditional crafts, dances, and customs of the Six Nations. Catch a free concert at Chevy Court; this year’s acts included Rick Springfield, violinist Lindsey Stirling, The Roots, and Gavin DeGraw.
There is no shortage of delicious things to eat at the fair. Enjoy a baked or sweet potato with all the toppings at the Great Potato Booth. The Taste NY Food Truck competition offers $3 samples from food trucks across New York, as well as an exhibition of treats from New York farmers and chefs.
Try the iconic pizze fritte — a two-foot stick of fried dough and New York specialty — or visit staples Gianelli Sausage or Dinosaur Barbecue for lunch.
Not to be missed is the Milk Bar in the Dairy Products Building. Trade your cash in for 25-cent milk tokens and redeem each one for a cold cup of plain or chocolate milk on tap. Enjoy your refreshing beverage while perusing cheese and fudge options, or appreciate the craftsmanship of the annual butter sculpture.
If your travels take you west out on Route 90, consider the New York State Fair. nysfair.ny.gov for August, 2020.
