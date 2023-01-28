Exploring southwestern Massa­chu­setts re­veals a di­versity of landscapes, history and beauty. We visited Bar­tholo­mew’s Cobble re­cently, a 329 acre Trus­tees of Re­servations property located in Sheffield, near Ash­ley Falls, Massa­chu­setts.

Over five miles of trails transition from lowlands to uplands, around boulders and outcroppings, down to the Housatonic River.

The term “cobble” means a rocky knoll, and the property has two of them. Cobbles are considered rare geologic features. The cobble on this property is a 100 foot high up­heaval formed when the Taconic and Berk­shire mountains pushed upward.

If you are inclined to hike up Hurlburt’s Hill you will be rewarded with a panoramic view of the valley from the wide open field atop.

The river meanders quietly along the boundary of the property and is a popular canoe and kayaking spot. For reference, the Housatonic is 150 miles long and winds from Hins­dale, Massachusetts to Long Island Sound in New York. The river is still un­dergoing remediation for contamination from in­dustrial waste discharge in the Pittsfield area, but this resource is widely used for recreational purposes in­cluding boating, swimming, and fishing.

There is a put-in at the nearby Sheffield covered bridge with a flat water run right by the trails to Ran­napo Road which would be a nice way to ob­serve the area in warmer weather.

Even in the January cold, the caves and fern covered rocks were amazing to see, bright green as if not affected by winter at all. The ferns are clustered on the limestone and marble in abundance, benefiting from the alkaline soil.

According to the Trus­tees, the property boasts one of the most diverse oc­currences of ferns in North America and the property was designated a National Natural Land­mark in 1971 for that reason.

The trails wind up and down, and while it is not an enormous property, we very much enjoyed the quiet along the river. The trails are well marked and boardwalks abound. Birds could be heard, active in the sunshine.

As we walked the Led­ges trail to the Bailey trail to the Spero Trail, we moved through the floodplain forest, all the while following the bends in the river. The views are lovely, and we were privileged to come across one of the largest Cottonwood trees in Massachusetts. At 125 feet high, the trees are found in floodplain areas. It was mag­nificent to behold and truly epitomized “old growth.”

The nature center was closed for the season, and there are no restroom fa­cilities so plan ahead. How­ever, trail maps are available online and there are some in the kiosk, but better to print your own in advance. There is another trail from the parking lot to the historical Ashley House, which offers tours seasonally.

Enslaved woman Eliza­beth Freeman left Ashley house and sued for her freedom, setting the stage for abolishing slavery in Massachusetts. The house is also the beginning of the African American Heri­tage Trail in the Housa­tonic Valley. Plan for at least 2-3 hours if you visit in warmer weather and wish to take in all the property has to offer in this southwestern Massa­chusetts hidden gem.

