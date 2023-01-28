Exploring southwestern Massachusetts reveals a diversity of landscapes, history and beauty. We visited Bartholomew’s Cobble recently, a 329 acre Trustees of Reservations property located in Sheffield, near Ashley Falls, Massachusetts.
Over five miles of trails transition from lowlands to uplands, around boulders and outcroppings, down to the Housatonic River.
The term “cobble” means a rocky knoll, and the property has two of them. Cobbles are considered rare geologic features. The cobble on this property is a 100 foot high upheaval formed when the Taconic and Berkshire mountains pushed upward.
If you are inclined to hike up Hurlburt’s Hill you will be rewarded with a panoramic view of the valley from the wide open field atop.
The river meanders quietly along the boundary of the property and is a popular canoe and kayaking spot. For reference, the Housatonic is 150 miles long and winds from Hinsdale, Massachusetts to Long Island Sound in New York. The river is still undergoing remediation for contamination from industrial waste discharge in the Pittsfield area, but this resource is widely used for recreational purposes including boating, swimming, and fishing.
There is a put-in at the nearby Sheffield covered bridge with a flat water run right by the trails to Rannapo Road which would be a nice way to observe the area in warmer weather.
Even in the January cold, the caves and fern covered rocks were amazing to see, bright green as if not affected by winter at all. The ferns are clustered on the limestone and marble in abundance, benefiting from the alkaline soil.
According to the Trustees, the property boasts one of the most diverse occurrences of ferns in North America and the property was designated a National Natural Landmark in 1971 for that reason.
The trails wind up and down, and while it is not an enormous property, we very much enjoyed the quiet along the river. The trails are well marked and boardwalks abound. Birds could be heard, active in the sunshine.
As we walked the Ledges trail to the Bailey trail to the Spero Trail, we moved through the floodplain forest, all the while following the bends in the river. The views are lovely, and we were privileged to come across one of the largest Cottonwood trees in Massachusetts. At 125 feet high, the trees are found in floodplain areas. It was magnificent to behold and truly epitomized “old growth.”
The nature center was closed for the season, and there are no restroom facilities so plan ahead. However, trail maps are available online and there are some in the kiosk, but better to print your own in advance. There is another trail from the parking lot to the historical Ashley House, which offers tours seasonally.
Enslaved woman Elizabeth Freeman left Ashley house and sued for her freedom, setting the stage for abolishing slavery in Massachusetts. The house is also the beginning of the African American Heritage Trail in the Housatonic Valley. Plan for at least 2-3 hours if you visit in warmer weather and wish to take in all the property has to offer in this southwestern Massachusetts hidden gem.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.