TEWKSBURY — This year, three candidates will be seeking election for the two open seats on the Tewksbury Select Board. Among them will be Jomarie Buckley.
After growing up in Burlington, Buckley went on to graduate from Bentley University with a BS in Business Communication, and later from Suffolk University Law School, obtaining a JD. She had a private law practice for 10 years, before accepting a position as an attorney for DCF, where she has worked for over six years.
Buckley previously lived nearby in Wilmington for 18 years, where she raised her children and served on the Wilmington Select Board. She moved to Tewksbury last year, and she was inspired to seek local elected office shortly thereafter, citing current Select Board member Ann Marie Stronach’s decision to not seek reelection as a driving factor.
“When Ann Marie Stronach decided not to run for re-election, I saw a void being left in Tewksbury’s leadership,” she said. “I strongly feel that Select Boards work best when as many members as possible approach the office with a strong, independent mind, free from the current tides of short-term thinking and free from political fashion. Anne Marie did it for many years, through many successful terms, and I will do the same.”
When considering her past work on the Wilmington Select Board, Buckley noted that her experiences serving for a town of similar size and demographics to Tewksbury provided her with insight specifically regarding day-to-day operations, budgetary processes, and municipal financial needs.
If elected, among her major immediate goals would be facilitating the completion of the new DPW building, as well as developing a stronger relationship between the town and Tewksbury State Hospital.
“Right now, we have a state facility relying heavily on our town police and fire and it is my intention to have the state working more collaboratively with the town to financially support our departments,” said Buckley. “The hospital grounds are a great resource to the town with its trails and fields. Tewksbury residents are blessed to have such preserved open space to use for passive recreation. With more collaboration between the town and hospital all of Tewksbury benefits, I am confident that my pre-existing working relationships with Rep. Robertson and Senator Finegold will help create a stronger connection between the town and Commonwealth.”
Responsible economic development is also an issue Buckley hopes to tackle, with the ultimate goal of relief to the residential tax base.
“I would be focusing on the economic development of the town with a reasonable, responsible, and long-term approach,” she explained. “Once Main Street is repaired by the Commonwealth, the storefronts and vacant lots need to be filled with businesses that will create employment opportunities for residents, as well as increase the commercial tax base of the town and provide relief to the residential tax base.”
Reflecting on her candidacy, Buckley emphasizes how her prior experiences as an elected official, as well as her work as an attorney, have prepared her for serving the Town of Tewksbury.
“What the Tewksbury voters should know is that they are electing someone who understands this job, who has held this office in a closely related town, someone who sees what can go wrong and what needs to be done to make things right,” she said. “My job as an attorney leaves no room for timidity in the face of conflict and it allows no uncertainty about the job ahead. I am here to do my part in keeping Tewksbury the town we all love. I am here to ensure that Tewksbury is not left behind.”
To learn more about Buckley’s candidacy, visit her campaign Facebook page “Jomarie Buckley for Tewksbury Select Board.” Voters can also contact her directly via email at jfab0830@gmail.com, or call/text at 781-799-4077.
The annual town election will be held on Saturday, April 2, 2022, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. For more information regarding how to register to vote, polling locations, etc., visit https://www.tewksbury-ma.gov/town-clerk or contact the Town Clerk’s Office via phone at 978-640-4355.
