TEWKSBURY — Tewks­bury’s Public Safety Night was a clear success, with hundreds of residents turning out in the blazing heat to enjoy a cool water blast from a fire engine, enjoy a burger or hot dog, and watch police dog Leo run through his paces.

A joint effort between the Tewksbury Police and Fire departments and the Nor­thern Regional Mid­dlesex Communication Center, the event was held on Sun­day, Aug. 21 at Tewksbury Memorial High School from 3 - 5 p.m.

Public Safety Officer Jen­nie Welch, the event or­gan­izer, tapped community groups and businesses to help. Brian Schofield of Wicked Cheesy donated pizzas for the staff and was working the flaming grill in the nearly 100 de­gree heat, with help from Tammy Duggan of the Senior Center and Elayna Welch from Accommo­dation Kitchen.

“Our restaurateurs came out in force,” said Welch.

Welch also wants to thank Big Top Party Ren­tal for their donation of slush, tables, and tents.

Vehicles from the police and fire departments were displayed for children to explore, including fire ap­paratus, drones, ambulances, motorcycles, ATVs, and SWAT trucks. Tewks­bury’s K9 unit was also mingling with the crowd, including officer Waffles and K9s Logan and Leo.

Community partners at the event included Tewks­bury Credit Union, 100 Peo­ple Who Care Tewks­bury, Girl Scouts, Tewks­bury Town Republican Com­mittee, Tewksbury Open Space and Recrea­tion Com­mittee, Frontline Initiative, Friends of the Tewksbury Public Libra­ry, NewFed, Dance Ex­pres­sions, Auntie Dog/Thera­py Dog Internation­al, Tewks­bury Transit, KITT Car, Lions Club, Main Street Learning Aca­demy, Dew­ing, North Street, Trahan and Heath Brook PACS, TDEIC, Pack 41 cub scouts, ­Tewksbury Credit Union, DCF Foster Care, Wame­sit Lanes, NEMLEC SWAT, Strain­gely Made, Lowell Five, and Salem 5 banks.

A highlight of the event was the police trading card hunt. A new initiative by the Tewksbury Po­lice Department, the officer trading cards are de­signed to create goodwill and outreach to children in the community. Offi­cers were approached ea­gerly by children anxious to fill up their trading card sleeves.

“The primary goal is to teach the children that the officers are friendly, helpful, and approachable,” ac­cording to the TPD website.

Trading card checklists and protectors are available at the Tewksbury Po­lice Department, and kids can earn prizes once all cards have been collected. The TPD will hold a grand prize drawing on Sept. 30.

The next big event hosted by the TPD will be Safe Halloween in October, dates and times to be an­nounced.

