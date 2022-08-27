TEWKSBURY — Tewksbury’s Public Safety Night was a clear success, with hundreds of residents turning out in the blazing heat to enjoy a cool water blast from a fire engine, enjoy a burger or hot dog, and watch police dog Leo run through his paces.
A joint effort between the Tewksbury Police and Fire departments and the Northern Regional Middlesex Communication Center, the event was held on Sunday, Aug. 21 at Tewksbury Memorial High School from 3 - 5 p.m.
Public Safety Officer Jennie Welch, the event organizer, tapped community groups and businesses to help. Brian Schofield of Wicked Cheesy donated pizzas for the staff and was working the flaming grill in the nearly 100 degree heat, with help from Tammy Duggan of the Senior Center and Elayna Welch from Accommodation Kitchen.
“Our restaurateurs came out in force,” said Welch.
Welch also wants to thank Big Top Party Rental for their donation of slush, tables, and tents.
Vehicles from the police and fire departments were displayed for children to explore, including fire apparatus, drones, ambulances, motorcycles, ATVs, and SWAT trucks. Tewksbury’s K9 unit was also mingling with the crowd, including officer Waffles and K9s Logan and Leo.
Community partners at the event included Tewksbury Credit Union, 100 People Who Care Tewksbury, Girl Scouts, Tewksbury Town Republican Committee, Tewksbury Open Space and Recreation Committee, Frontline Initiative, Friends of the Tewksbury Public Library, NewFed, Dance Expressions, Auntie Dog/Therapy Dog International, Tewksbury Transit, KITT Car, Lions Club, Main Street Learning Academy, Dewing, North Street, Trahan and Heath Brook PACS, TDEIC, Pack 41 cub scouts, Tewksbury Credit Union, DCF Foster Care, Wamesit Lanes, NEMLEC SWAT, Straingely Made, Lowell Five, and Salem 5 banks.
A highlight of the event was the police trading card hunt. A new initiative by the Tewksbury Police Department, the officer trading cards are designed to create goodwill and outreach to children in the community. Officers were approached eagerly by children anxious to fill up their trading card sleeves.
“The primary goal is to teach the children that the officers are friendly, helpful, and approachable,” according to the TPD website.
Trading card checklists and protectors are available at the Tewksbury Police Department, and kids can earn prizes once all cards have been collected. The TPD will hold a grand prize drawing on Sept. 30.
The next big event hosted by the TPD will be Safe Halloween in October, dates and times to be announced.
