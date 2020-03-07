TEWKSBURY — At the Feb. 24 meeting of the Tewksbury Planning Board, members reviewed plans for the new center fire station and returned to a discussion on traffic for the new elementary school.
The board reviewed an approval-not-required plan at 429 Pleasant St. Resident Denise Carr is seeking to sell part of her driveway to her neighbor. The board unanimously endorsed the plan.
The board reviewed a site plan special permit and special permit at 984/970/986 Main St. for the center fire station. Members of the architecture firm and Fire Chief Mike Hazel presented the plan for the new 22,224 square foot, three-story building.
The design is meant to have minimal impact on neighboring parcels. Vegetation will be cleared, and the building will only have access from Main Street. The compact building will have an engine bay, staff support areas, and administrative offices.
The town will be completing a land swap with 970 Main St., giving up a strip of town land to gain a piece of the other parcel to ensure trucks will be able to enter and exit safely and quickly. The town also has a license agreement with Bank of America to use parking in their lot. The board requested that the design team provide rendering of the building at their next appearance on March 9.
The board returned to their ongoing discussion on the site plan special permit for 1037 North St./1547 Andover St./1553 Andover St./1563 Andover St. Developer John Faneros and his consultant Andy Street explained that there are ongoing concerns about fire access to the property; they presented a new concept for a fire truck-accessible three-point-turn spacing, but the fire department has not reviewed the plan yet.
The board moved the issue to the next meeting.
The board returned to a discussion on a site plan special permit for the new elementary school at 135 Pleasant St. The design team for the project reviewed traffic and driveway plans for the site, including the distribution of cars toward Route 38 versus Whipple Road.
Whipple and Pleasant Streets have high crash rates, but the town may have road safety audits completed by the regional planning agency NMCOG. The design team noted that sporting events on the property will need a traffic management plan.
The design team met last week with department heads in town to review the phasing of the project, which was then presented to the board; the team ran through the different ways in which school areas (recess, delivery, etc.) will be shifted to accommodate construction.
Additionally, impact to wooded areas behind the school has been reduced. One resident asked about dangers of the existing vernal pool; the design team noted that the pool will be fenced in securely. The board continued the discussion to the next meeting.
The next meeting is scheduled for March 9.
