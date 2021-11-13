TEWKSBURY — The town’s pink bag recycling program offered through Simple Recycling has now changed it’s pick up model. Residents used to put the pink bags, filled with clothing or textiles for recycling, next to their recycling toter on collection day. The company is now working on a scheduled pickup basis to improve convenience and reduce missed pickups.
Residents may go online to www.simplerecycling.com to schedule a pick up or call 866-835-5068. Pick ups will be at the front door of the residence instead of at the curb. It will also no longer be necessary to use the pink bag, and instead residents may use their own clean and dry bag or box.
Residents may type in their zip code to see the next date a pickup will be happening in their area. Name, address and cross street is requested for driver identification.
This recycling service is provided free of charge to Tewksbury residents. The program is an optional way to discard of unwanted items. It is not a charity.
According to Simple Recycling, 85 percent of clothing ends up in a landfill and only 15 percent is recycled. Repurposing clothing and textiles keeps these items out of the waste stream and helps reduce tipping fees for the town. Items are graded and sorted locally and/or regionally based on quality and condition.
Simple Recycling says that top quality materials will be resold to local thrift outlets, mid-grade items are exported to international markets, and “unusable” items are processed for raw materials such as industrial rags. Items that residents can put into clean bags or boxes for pick up include men's clothing, women's clothing, children's clothing, coats and jackets, jewelry, shoes, purses, hats, toys, blankets, drapes/curtains, pillows, sleeping bags, tools, silverware, and dishes wrapped carefully.
Tewksbury’s recycling website has other information about how to recycling other household items including white goods, paint, batteries, and also options for donating items.
Visit https://www.tewksbury-ma.gov/trash-recycling to learn more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.