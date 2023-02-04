A trip to the Berkshires is an exciting outing in any season, and the city of North Adams makes for an ideal destination to explore the region. Just two hours from the Merrimack Valley, North Adams anchors the northwest corner of Massachusetts and combines urban amenities with small town charm.
North Adams is home to one of the largest contemporary art centers in the United States, the Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art, or MASS MoCA. The museum was once a factory complex that housed the Arnold Print Works, a global textile manufacturer that dominated the city from the Civil War to the beginning of World War II.
The company received a contract to produce uniforms for the Union army during the Civil War, which drove its campus expansion, but eventually competition from southern textile mills drove the company to closure. After several years as the headquarters of Sprague Electric, the campus’ factory days came to an end in the 1980s.
MASS MoCA was opened in the late 1990s as an outpost of nearby Williams College, and has been expanded in the past two decades to include 130,000 square feet over several buildings. Featuring an international array of artists, the museum invites visitors to explore the whimsical, weird, and thought-provoking works that make up its collection both indoors and outdoors.
Works by some of the best-known contemporary artists, including Anselm Kiefer and Sol LeWitt, are mingled with the rising generation of creators; the museum has hosted hundreds of artists and writers in residence to support the development of art.
Budding young artists will enjoy visiting the museum’s Kidspace, a child-centered gallery that focuses on art education and exploration. On weekends and school vacations, families can enjoy a free drop-in session at the ArtBar to create art projects that reflect the museum’s exhibits and themes.
Admission is reasonably priced, with discounts for students, seniors, and veterans. Hour-long museum tours are free with your ticket and take place twice a day. The museum’s 16 acre campus on the Hoosic River makes for an interesting amble that visitors of all ages can enjoy for hours.
This artsy city has no shortage of things to do. Adventurers will want to seek out Natural Bridge State Park to see the only natural white marble arch and man-made white marble dam in North America. The nearby Hoosac Range Trail offers several miles of sweeping views of the region.
The city’s downtown hosts several public events throughout the year, including art exhibits and musical performances. Boutiques and shops offer boundless opportunities to pick up unique treasures, and cideries, distilleries, and breweries make this a destination for connoisseurs to try a new pour.
North Adams is just one great stop along the Mohawk Trail, the first scenic road in New England. Following Route 2, this 63 mile byway was established in 1914 and traces an ancient indigenous footpath. Travelers to New York or Vermont will pass by Northampton and Williamstown — stop into either of these college towns for a quick visit or a bite to eat.
Swing by the Tri-State Borders monument where New York, Vermont, and Massachusetts meet, or visit the Taconic Ridge State Forest. There are sweeping vistas aplenty, and endless opportunities to pull over and visit one of the many family owned farms along the way.
Visit www.explorenorthadams.com or www.mohawktrail.com for more information.
