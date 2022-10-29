As the Halloween holiday rapidly approaches, many front doors are adorned with spooky Halloween decor, ready and waiting for trick or treaters to arrive.
The pumpkins have been carved, and the buckets of treats are ready to be handed out.
The final Halloween detail is putting the finishing touches on every man, woman, child and pet costume for the big night of fright.
Yes, it is true, Halloween costumes are not just for kids anymore; in fact, they are not even just for humans anymore! Over the last 10 to 15 years, dressing up your pet for Halloween has become a growing trend offering as many costume options for cats and dogs as there are for children and adults.
The cause for “Halloween going to the hounds” is debatable, with many theories on the table.
Some say it is the “Millennials” that are to blame. The Millennial generation is having less children than generations before them, therefore having more time and money to focus on their pets.
Others claim it is the product of social media, as nothing goes viral faster than a cute Corgi in a pirate costume.
But perhaps it is just from love and devotion to our four legged friends that we want to include them in fun activities the entire family can enjoy.
Regardless of the reason, costumes for pets are nothing new. Costumes for dogs, in particular, can be traced back to Before Christ.
Archaeologists discovered in the tomb of King Cuo of Zhogshan, who was King of China from 327 to 309 BC, two large dog remains dressed in elaborate, jeweled collars.
King Louis XI of France (who reigned from 1423 to 1483) dressed his greyhounds in red velvet collars with pearls and rubies. Louis' successor, Charles VIII, had robes made for his dogs.
Queen Victoria’s diaries mention a scarlet jacket and blue trousers worn by her dog. This is also the time frame when a dog couture shop was all the latest rage in Paris.
In the early 1900’s, dogs and cats dressed in clothes were popular subjects for postcards, magazines and children’s books.
The iconic image of “Dogs Playing Poker” was first painted in 1903.
From 1929 to 1931, MGM made “all barkie” dog comedy short films that featured dogs doing human things in clothes or costumes.
Even modern day animal cartoon characters like Mickey Mouse, Arthur and Peppa Pig are all featured wearing clothes.
Dressing up our favorite animal friends may not be a new idea, but recently it has become a profitable one.
According to the 2021-2022 National Pet Owners Survey, 70 percent of U.S. households own a pet, and of these pet owners, 20 percent plan to dress their pet in a costume for Halloween.
In fact, the American consumer is projected to spend a whopping 700 million dollars on Halloween costumes for pets this year.
Pet costumes that seem to be particularly on trend for 2022 are Star Wars characters, Hocus Pocus characters and Shark costumes, but it is the tried and true, traditional costumes that still hold the top five spots as the most popular pet costumes.
Holding steady at the number five spot is the Witch costume. Perfect for your favorite cat or dog, they are sure to cast a spell on you wearing a witch hat and matching cape.
Number four on the list is a Bumble Bee costume, complete with yellow and black stripes and pom-pom antennae.
The third most popular costume is a vampire bat. This costume looks particularly scary on all black cats or dogs.
The second most popular pet costume, especially for dogs, is the Hot Dog costume, and the number one pet costume (for the 5th year in a row) is the irresistible Jack-O-Lantern Pumpkin costume.
Regardless of which costume you pick, keep in mind it should be comfortable and non-restricting for your pet to wear.
You also need to be aware that not all pets (especially cats) will be as enthusiastic as you are about wearing a costume. Try putting the costume on your pet several times before Halloween, so they can get used to wearing it.
Remember it is all for fun, so if your pet is not having fun wearing a costume, then take it off of them.
If you want to keep with the spirit of the holiday, consider a Halloween themed bandana or collar for the pet that prefers to go costumeless.
When bringing your dog trick or treating with the family, remember safety first.
Make sure costumes don’t block your pet’s vision, and walk with a flashlight or reflective tape so that you and your pet are easy to spot by oncoming cars.
Also, be sure to limit your pet to animal treats only. Candy can be harmful, even deadly to pets, so be sure to keep them out of the candy bucket. Keep a few dog treats in your pocket to keep Fido happy and engaged until you get home.
If you are not planning on going trick or treating, but still want to engage in some Halloween costume fun with your pet, many vet offices and pet stores have photo or online pet costume contests you can enter, or simply post a photo on social media for your family and friends to enjoy.
Just remember not to put too much effort into your pets Halloween celebration. They will enjoy just being with you and the family on this fun day. Besides, you have to save your strength for taking that perfect pet photo for the Christmas card next month.
