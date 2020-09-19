TEWKSBURY — Among the new vendors at this week’s Tewksbury Community Market at the Tewksbury Public Library was Cookie Monstah, a food truck specializing in homemade cookies and cookie-ice cream sandwiches.
Cookie Monstah is the product of owner Missy Gale’s lifelong passion for baking. After graduating from Boston University, Gale sold her desserts to a variety of local restaurants before opening her own retail bakery at Filene’s named Dessert Oasis. After closing the bakery, Gale spent eight years working in management before returning to baking full time.
Gale’s return to baking was inspired in part by her pursuit for the perfect chocolate chip cookie.
“I often drove from Boston up to the North Shore pondering where I could stop and indulge on that ideal cookie. It had to be fresh, it had to be from scratch,” she said on her website. “Flew to Chicago, drove to NYC, mail ordered from LA, strolled farmers markets. Friends and family told me my cookies could beat any, bar none.”
And thus, Cookie Monstah was born. Featured on the Travel Channel’s Bizarre Foods: Delicious Destinations and NBC Boston, Cookie Monstah offers a variety of cookies, including classic flavors, like chocolate chip, as well as unique ones, such as s’mores and oreo-stuffed. Customers can create a custom ice cream sandwich using their choice of cookie and Richardson's ice cream flavor.
To learn more about Cookie Monstah’s products, as well as where they will be next, visit their website https://thecookiemonstah.com/about/ or their Facebook page: The Cookie Monstah.
The Tewksbury Community Market will have its final market of the season at the Tewksbury Public Library on Tuesday Sept. 22 from 4 to 7 p.m.
With any questions regarding the Community Market, contact Community Outreach Librarian Robert Hayes by phone at 978-640-4490 x205 or through email at rhayes@tewksburypl.org. For general Market updates, visit the Tewksbury Community Market Facebook page, or their website www.tewksburymarket.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.