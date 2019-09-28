2011 - $207,725
Projects Grant Amount
Police Dept. - Reprogram the temperature setback and the zones for scheduling
Police Dept. - Lighting upgrade - fixtures replacement
Wynn - Install VFDs on the hot water secondary loop pump motors
Ryan - School Demand control ventilation in the gym and cafeteria
Ryan - Install VFDs hot water pumps
Ryan - High Efficiency Fluorescent lights
Library - Correct current controls to improve building efficiency
Training
Energy Consultant
2014 - $161,574
Dewing School - Exterior lighting
DPW Building - Exterior lighting
Fire Station - Exterior lighting
North Street School - Exterior lighting
Ryan Middle School - Exterior lighting
Wynn Middle School - Exterior lighting
Town Hall/Town Hall Annex - Exterior lighting
Senior Center - Exterior lighting
DPW Building - Weatherization
Loella Dewing School - Outdoor air reset
2015 - $210,739
Library - Variable Frequency Drives
Library - Exterior Lighting Upgrade
Tewksbury High School - Interior LED Lighting Retrofit
South Fire Station - Exterior Lighting Upgrade
John Ryan Middle School - Interior LED Lighting Retrofit and Lighting Controls
Food Pantry - Interior LED Lighting Retrofit and Lighting Controls
Food Pantry - HVAC Unit Heater Replacement
Senior Center - Retro-commissioning
2016 - $187,201
DPW - Unit Heater Replacement
Library - HW Heating Upgrade
2017 - $232,290
DPW - Electric Vehicles and Charging Stations
North Street Fire - Lighting
Senior Center - Lighting
Senior Center - Variable Frequency Drives
Police Station - Boiler Replacement
2018 - $132,772
Police Station - Boiler and pump replacement
DPW - Interior lighting
2019 - $151,036
Police Station - LED Lighting
Dewing Elementary School - Hot water boiler
Total Green Community Grants - $1,283,337
Total Utility Incentives Toward the Above Projects - $429,478
Total Funding Green Community Grants and Incentives - $1,712,815
