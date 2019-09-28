Town Crier

2011 - $207,725

Projects Grant Amount

Police Dept. - Reprogram the temperature setback and the zones for scheduling

Police Dept. - Lighting upgrade - fixtures replacement

Wynn - Install VFDs on the hot water secondary loop pump motors

Ryan - School Demand control ventilation in the gym and cafeteria

Ryan - Install VFDs hot water pumps

Ryan - High Efficiency Fluorescent lights

Library - Correct current controls to improve building efficiency

Training

Energy Consultant

2014 - $161,574

Dewing School - Exterior lighting

DPW Building - Exterior lighting

Fire Station - Exterior lighting

North Street School - Exterior lighting

Ryan Middle School - Exterior lighting

Wynn Middle School - Exterior lighting

Town Hall/Town Hall Annex - Exterior lighting

Senior Center - Exterior lighting

DPW Building - Weatheri­zation

Loella Dewing School - Outdoor air reset

2015 - $210,739

Library - Variable Frequency Drives

Library - Exterior Lighting Upgrade

Tewksbury High School - Interior LED Lighting Retrofit

South Fire Station - Exterior Lighting Upgrade

John Ryan Middle School - Interior LED Lighting Retrofit and Lighting Controls

Food Pantry - Interior LED Lighting Retrofit and Lighting Controls

Food Pantry - HVAC Unit Heater Replacement

Senior Center - Retro-commissioning

2016 - $187,201

DPW - Unit Heater Replacement

Library - HW Heating Upgrade

2017 - $232,290

DPW - Electric Vehicles and Charging Stations

North Street Fire - Lighting

Senior Center - Lighting

Senior Center - Variable Frequency Drives

Police Station - Boiler Replacement

2018 - $132,772

Police Station - Boiler and pump replacement

DPW - Interior lighting

2019 - $151,036

Police Station - LED Lighting

Dewing Elementary School - Hot water boiler

Total Green Community Grants - $1,283,337

Total Utility Incentives Toward the Above Projects - $429,478

Total Funding Green Community Grants and Incentives - $1,712,815

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.