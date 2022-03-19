TEWKSBURY — As election season ramps up, the landscape starts popping with signs of spring. Dandelions? No. Campaign signs.
Heralding the plethora of residents interested in running for office, the signs communicate names and offices that candidates are seeking. However, while the use of campaign signs is allowed, some areas of town seem to be overrun. One section of East Street has at least 10 signs on a lawn, and areas on Livingston Street and North Street have large numbers as well.
According to the town of Tewksbury zoning bylaw 5272, “Temporary signs which are specific in nature to announce an event, ‘including but not limited to … Ballot Issue Signs and other such signs’ shall be permitted as a matter of right. Said signs shall not exceed 6 SF and a maximum of 4 signs per lot. Said signs shall be located on private property, and a minimum of 10 Ft. from the edge of pavement. Said signs shall not obstruct traffic sight lines or pedestrian traffic. Said signs shall not be illuminated and must be removed within 4 days of the conclusion of the event.”
According to Town Clerk Denise Graffeo, each candidate is provided with the zoning bylaw information with their nomination papers and it is also available on the annual town election page of the town website www.tewksbury-ma.gov. The hope is that candidates will reference this information and share it with their volunteers.
The town must balance the free speech rights of candidates with fairness and safety, according to Assistant Town Manager Steve Sadwick. Zoning bylaws relate to the property, and not candidates, so as such, it is the homeowner that is in risk of violation should the bylaw not be followed.
The town prefers to offer candidates the opportunity to remedy a zoning bylaw violation before taking enforcement action. The current regulation was put forth by the Tewksbury Planning Board at Town Meeting on May 4, 2005, and was adopted unanimously. The size of temporary signs, duration of posting, number of signs per lot, and setback from the pavement edge were specifically designated for the purpose of public safety.
Complaints may be brought to the attention of the Building Commissioner, the enforcement authority of the sign bylaw.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.