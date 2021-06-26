TEWKSBURY — On Thursday, June 17, the first Tewksbury Commu­nity Market of the season was held at the field across from the Tewks­bury Public Library. Am­ong the 30 vendors in at­tendance was Drive-By Pies, a Brookline-based shop specializing in a va­riety of house-made pies.

While Drive-By Pies does offer more traditional dessert and fruit pies, they also offer many sa­vory options, including some specialty flavors. Some of these include Buf­falo Chicken Pie, Turkey Chile Pie, and Bacon Mac and Cheese Pie. In addition to pies, they also offer a variety of baked goods, including scones, bars, and cookies, as well as homemade soups, 9” qui­ches, chicken salad, sandwiches, and salads.

Drive-By Pies will be back at the Tewksbury Community Market on July 15. Their full market schedule can be seen on their website: www.drive-bypies.com. In addition to the Tewksbury Communi­ty Market, Drive-By Pies will also be present at markets in Wakefield, Reading, and Brighton. Gift cards are also available to purchase on the website as well.

If looking to visit their storefront in person, they can be found at 248 Cy­press St., Brookline, Mas­sa­chusetts 02445. They are open Tuesday-Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. In addition to their premade pies and baked goods, they also offer a breakfast and lunch menu complete with sandwiches, salads, and more.

The Tewksbury Commu­nity Market will operate every Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. between June 17 and Sept. 16. With any questions regarding the Com­munity Market, contact Community Outreach Li­brarian Robert Hayes by phone at 978-640-4490 x205 or through email at rhayes@tewksburypl.org.

For general Market up­dates, visit the Tewksbury Community Market Face­book page, or their website www.tewksburymarket.com.

